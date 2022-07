KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some more nice rains fell overnight for parts of the area, although some areas didn’t get much at all. Farther east, historic flooding has been happening this morning across eastern Missouri. While the day is just a few hours old, over 8 inches of rain has fallen in St Louis, with devastating flooding happening this morning, especially near and north of the Interstate 70 corridor. There are some indications of almost 12 inches of rain. More is falling now as well.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 14 HOURS AGO