ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

How gas prices have changed in Fort Worth in the last week

By Stacker
KDAF
KDAF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f2ZFf_0gp1XPzw00

Gas prices continued their steady decline this week, averaging $4.44 per gallon nationally, according to AAA data published Thursday.

Prices have been falling steadily for the past 30 days following a decline in crude oil prices and a decline in gasoline demand. Industry experts predict that average prices could dip below the $4.00 per gallon benchmark by mid-August.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Fort Worth-Arlington, TX metro area using data from AAA . Gas prices are current as of July 21. State gas tax data is from World Population Review . Connecticut and New York have temporarily suspended gas taxes to help consumers while the cost of gas has increased.

You may also like : Free to use gas price widgets

Fort Worth by the numbers
– Gas current price: $3.88
— Texas average: $3.95
— Texas gas tax: $0.20 per gallon (#42 highest among all states)
– Week change: -$0.22 (-5.3%)
– Year change: +$1.07 (+38.0%)
– Historical expensive gas price: $4.84 (6/16/22)

– Diesel current price: $4.90
– Week change: -$0.13 (-2.5%)
– Year change: +$1.94 (+65.9%)
– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.45 (6/20/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas
#1. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $6.10
#2. Bakersfield, CA: $6.02
#3. Napa, CA: $6.00

Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Laredo, TX: $3.59
#2. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX: $3.66
#3. Albany, GA: $3.66

States with the highest gas tax per gallon
#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59
#2. California: $0.53
#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon
#1. Alaska: $0.0895
#2. Hawaii: $0.16
#3. Virginia: $0.162

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KDAF

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Dallas metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes...
DALLAS, TX
What Now Dallas

RangeWater Purchases 23-acre Property Near Texas Motor Speedway To Build Palo, Ellianna

RangeWater Real Estate is expanding in Texas with the purchase of a 23-acre property near the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, a spokesperson tells What Now Dallas. The multifamily real estate firm is breaking ground in the Beechwood neighborhood with two product types: Palo, a 120-unit townhome community as part of its Storia build-to-rent (BTR) home portfolio, and Ellianna, a 325-unit apartment community.
FORT WORTH, TX
CW33

$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold outside of Dallas-Fort Worth

DALLAS (KDAF) — As the Mega Millions drawing looms on Tuesday night, everyone will have their eyes glued to their $2-$3 ticket to see if they’ve won the mega-huge jackpot. However, if you’ve recently purchased a Texas Lottery ticket for a smaller game near Dallas-Fort Worth, your pocketbook is about to look a little more full.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Traffic
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
City
Fort Worth, TX
State
Alaska State
City
Washington, TX
City
Albany, TX
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
Local
Texas Traffic
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Traffic
State
Virginia State
City
Laredo, TX
State
Hawaii State
AOL Corp

15 Texas Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

From 2010 to 2020, Texas' population grew by 4 million -- more than any other state, according to moveBuddha. As population booms, typically, so do home prices, and that's definitely been the case for the Lone Star State. Looking To Diversify in a Bear Market? Consider These 6 Alternative Investments.
TEXAS STATE
KDAF

TxDOT will unveil ‘human billboards’ in North Texas to urge drivers to look out for pedestrians; Here’s where they’ll be

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas Department of Transportation has a new initiative encouraging drivers to watch out for pedestrians on the roads. TxDOT will unveil walking ‘human billboards’ in Dallas and Fort Worth as a part of this campaign. This week, North Texans will witness TxDOT street teams walking around high-traffic areas wearing highly visible sandwich boards.
DALLAS, TX
globalconstructionreview.com

Ferrovial lands $340m in Texas road jobs

Ferrovial, through Webber, its US subsidiary, has been awarded contracts to expand four highways in Texas for $340m. The Texas Department of Transportation selected the company to undertake projects in Kaufman, Denton, Collin and Comal counties. The four projects are scheduled to commence late in 2022 and be completed in 2025.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Aaa#Tx Metro#World Population Review#Diesel
CBS DFW

Arlington home to latest Lotto Texas multi-millionaire

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - It's raining money for Arlington's latest Lotto Texas winner to the tune of $7.25 million.Actually, since he or she chose the cash value option, the winner will receive $4,632,166.56 before taxes.The winning ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (7-10-23-34-46-47). It was bought at Circle K located at 3950 Valley View Lane, in Irving.Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54 and offers multimillion-dollar jackpots. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT. For $1 more per Play, a player can select the Extra! add-on feature and win up to $10,000 more on non-jackpot prizes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
greensourcedfw.org

New Arlington garden showcases summer survivors

With Texas experiencing the 6th driest year on record, this summer it’s especially important to save water. According to the National Weather Service, Tarrant County is in extreme to exceptional drought with little rainfall on the horizon. The days that the temperature has climbed to 100 degrees or higher are stacking up.
ARLINGTON, TX
KDAF

Rain chances return over North Texas weekend as July ends

DALLAS (KDAF) — As the North Texas heat continues during the work week some much-needed and wanted rain could return over the weekend Friday-Saturday. NWS Fort Worth reports a weak cold front will be approaching the Red River which in turn will bring some low rain chances to the region. “Low rain chances will return to North Texas at the end of the week as a weak cold front approaches the area. The greatest chances will be on Friday and Saturday,” the center said.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Here are the best hospitals in Texas, ranked by US News

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Rankings from U.S. News are out on the best hospitals in Texas. Three Austin hospitals made the top 26. The top hospital in the state is Houston Methodist Hospital, but St. David’s Medical Center in central Austin came in at No. 8. Ascension Seton Medical...
AUSTIN, TX
WacoTrib.com

In Texas’ grid-testing heat wave, what if your home could power itself?

DALLAS — Stepping into Priya and Imran Vithani’s home feels like opening up a magazine. Filled with stainless steel appliances, big windows and sleek features, it’s aesthetically pleasing inside and out, aside from the moving boxes. As some of the newest residents of Sunset Modern, the Vithanis...
DALLAS, TX
KDAF

KDAF

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy