How gas prices have changed in Fort Worth in the last week

Gas prices continued their steady decline this week, averaging $4.44 per gallon nationally, according to AAA data published Thursday.

Prices have been falling steadily for the past 30 days following a decline in crude oil prices and a decline in gasoline demand. Industry experts predict that average prices could dip below the $4.00 per gallon benchmark by mid-August.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Fort Worth-Arlington, TX metro area using data from AAA . Gas prices are current as of July 21. State gas tax data is from World Population Review . Connecticut and New York have temporarily suspended gas taxes to help consumers while the cost of gas has increased.

Fort Worth by the numbers

– Gas current price: $3.88

— Texas average: $3.95

— Texas gas tax: $0.20 per gallon (#42 highest among all states)

– Week change: -$0.22 (-5.3%)

– Year change: +$1.07 (+38.0%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.84 (6/16/22)

– Diesel current price: $4.90

– Week change: -$0.13 (-2.5%)

– Year change: +$1.94 (+65.9%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.45 (6/20/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $6.10

#2. Bakersfield, CA: $6.02

#3. Napa, CA: $6.00

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Laredo, TX: $3.59

#2. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX: $3.66

#3. Albany, GA: $3.66

States with the highest gas tax per gallon

#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59

#2. California: $0.53

#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon

#1. Alaska: $0.0895

#2. Hawaii: $0.16

#3. Virginia: $0.162

