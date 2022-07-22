ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Students, parents on a 'stressful' hunt for off-campus housing: Here are some solutions

By Tarah Jean, Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XoTZz_0gp1XMaz00

Students and parents both near and far are experiencing the hunt for housing in Tallahassee, including Long Island, New York native Brianna McLeod, an incoming freshman who plans on attending Florida A&M University this fall.

With FAMU and Florida State University’s on-campus residence halls at capacity, students like McLeod are forced to navigate a tight housing market at the same time many are pointing to an affordable housing crisis.

“I found out the same day I was accepted to FAMU on July 6 that all the housing was at capacity,” McLeod, 17, said. “So, I came down here for orientation with the hopes of trying to find a place to stay off-campus, especially as someone coming from New York who has no idea what it’s like over here.”

While McLeod is going through orientation at FAMU, her mother is helping from Jacksonville and will be coming to Tallahassee to sign her lease whenever she finds housing.

Nakayla Kirkman from Deland, Florida, is another incoming freshman who finds herself in the same predicament of looking for housing off-campus.

"It's very stressful because finding out a month before school starts wasn’t really ideal, so now I’m stuck,” said Kirkman, 18. “I either have to find an apartment here or withdraw and do my AA at a community college.”

Possible off-campus solutions for students

Despite today's market and housing issues, there are solutions that parents and students can turn to during their search as the August 22 fall semester start date approaches. Housing specialists believe options like signing up for waitlists and inquiring about subleases are some of the best bets.

Student Housing Solutions is the largest local management company and oversees the most units in Tallahassee, with about 16 apartment complexes and 300 singlefamily homes. Although their properties are all at capacity, a few spots could possibly become available.

“At the last minute, some people decide they're not coming anymore, so we have started a waitlist,” said Student Housing Solutions Principal Jennifer Pearce, a 2005 FSU graduate. “Anyone looking for housing can go to our website and be placed on our waitlist, and we're going to contact people on a first-come, first-serve basis. Whoever signs up first gets the first call for any openings that we have for fall.”

Students can expect to pay an average of $700 to $800 per bed at the company's units.

With many other properties also reaching capacity, Student Housing Solutions Area Manager Mallory Cumbie, a 2014 FSU graduate, recommends taking a different approach from simply asking if there are spots left when searching for housing.

“People should make sure they're calling properties and asking if anyone has any subleases available,” Cumbie said. “That may be a different way of asking rather than if they have any availability.”

Subleasing allows an original tenant to rent a space to a sub-tenant for a defined period. There are different public groups on Facebook that users can join with tenants looking for someone to take over their lease, according to Cumbie. The Facebook groups include:

Some parents turn to buying property

Besides renting, purchasing property is an option some parents are pursuing. Hinson Realty's owner Terrence Hinson, a 1984 FAMU graduate, has had experience helping clients with this alternative.

“We can assist in a great way by helping parents buy properties to place their students in, and that’s something we focus on regularly,” Hinson said. “In the past, we’ve helped sophomores, juniors and seniors to purchase properties, and those students and their parents can then rent those rooms out to other students.”

Hinson is also making calls to homeowners who have spare bedrooms to see if they may be willing to rent to students.

Areas include the Allen subdivision on the north side of FAMU’s campus, Bond on the west side of campus and the College Terrace neighborhood on the southwest side.

FAMU, FSU housing background

After FAMU's housing reached full capacity, officials created a plan to assist over 500 freshmen, the first 200 interested transfer students and the first 400 interested on-campus upperclassmen with a financial package that includes money for off-campus housing rent and an on-campus meal plan for the fall and spring semesters.

During FAMU’s town hall meeting on Tuesday, Office of University Housing Director Jennifer Wilder shared that 93 upperclassmen have accepted to move off-campus so far, providing open spots for freshmen who are on the waitlist to move on-campus. The deadline for interested upperclassmen to make their decision is 5 p.m. Friday.

Parents Alex and Twana Donley from Sarasota, Florida attended FAMU’s parent orientation on Thursday. They were fortunate enough to find off-campus housing for their daughter, incoming freshmen Kirsten Donley, who has been on the university’s housing waitlist. Despite their luck, they still believe being on campus would be a better option for first-time-in-college students.

“With them being freshmen, it would be safer for them to be on campus,” Twana Donley said. “But now, they’re having to come to a new city where they don’t know people, and they just have to be placed in an apartment with someone they don’t even know most of the time.”

At FSU, all of its 6,700 beds are taken. It has almost 100 students on its waitlist. If a student with assigned housing decides to no longer attend FSU this fall, the university will offer that space to a student from the waitlist.

With many students looking for off-campus housing, below are a few student housing complexes with August leasing availabilities as of Wednesday:

  • Franklin Pointe Apartments: 13 units (1-2 beds, at most $1,340)
  • Century Capital City: 7 units (1-3 beds, $690-$1,520)
  • Grove Park Apartments: 6 units (1-3 beds, $700-$1,750)
  • Rolling Hills: 2 units (1-3 beds, at most $925)

Contact Tarah Jean at tjean@tallahassee.com or follow her on twitter @tarahjean_.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
floridapolitics.com

Tallahassee candidates slam $27M Doak funding

Two candidates that opposed the FSU stadium funding are graduates of the university. Candidates for Tallahassee offices took aim at the $27 million allocation to upgrade Florida State University’s Doak Campbell Stadium at the Democratic Club of North Florida’s “Flip Florida Blue” event over the weekend.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WTXL ABC 27 News

City of Tallahassee to use $1 million to address gun violence

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Money that supports at-risk youth, organizations say, is one place to start when it comes to addressing gun violence in Tallahassee. The Life Center in Tallahassee is an incubator for non-profits in the social services sector. They said leaders need to take a look at the big picture when it comes to the cost of violence in our city.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Society
City
Jacksonville, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
City
Deland, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Independent Florida Alligator

Napier, Richardson face gauntlet in Florida's 2022 football schedule

The structure of a team’s schedule can drastically shape how fans view their team and its season. Gator nation rode high after a 3-1 start to the 2021 season, as Florida only fell to then-No. 1 Alabama in the opening month. The hot start was a distant memory after UF lost five of its last seven games to finish the season.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WTXL ABC 27 News

TPD to host 'National Night Out', family-friendly event

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Police Department is inviting community members to come out to Cascades Park on August 2, in celebration of the annual "National Night Out" community event. According to TPD, "National Night Out" is an annual community-oriented initiative to strengthen citizens' relationships with local law enforcement.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Off Campus Housing#Student Housing#Affordable Housing#Housing Market#Florida A M University#Famu
Tallahassee Reports

Tallahassee Events Beginning July 22

Date: Friday, July 22, 2022, from 7:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m. What you’ll get: Your ticket gets you a 90-minute chilling experience and 4-part interactive cocktail journey. The Haunted Tavern is a dark chilling cocktail experience run by the decedents of Ichabod Crane. The tavern keeper will guide guests through a 4-part interactive cocktail journey while sharing chilling and dark tales of his ancestor’s past and the ghost of Tallahassee. Beware of the surprises of the night and of course, the guests that never left. The event is held at the Historic Luxe, one of the most haunted places in the city and home to their own ghost.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
usf.edu

Remains of a previously unidentified World War II soldier will soon be buried in Tallahassee

A World War II Soldier from Valdosta, Georgia will soon find a final resting place in Tallahassee. The remains of a soldier who died during the war were recently identified. U.S Amy Air Force Staff Sergeant William Wood was serving as the gunner on a B-24 Liberator in August of 1943. The 25-year-old's plane crashed after being hit by enemy anti-aircraft fire. Following the crash Wood’s remains could not be identified. His body was buried with other unidentified remains in a Civilian Military Cemetery in Bolovan, Ploiesti, Prahova, Romania.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WTXL ABC 27 News

TPD to host 'Pack the Patrol Car' school supply

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is hosting its annual "Pack the Patrol Car" school supply event on Saturday, July 30. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a marked TPD police car will be placed outside of Walmart, located at 3535 Apalachee Parkway, for community members to pack the car with school supplies.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
FSU
wfxl.com

Rural King purchases former K-Mart in Bainbridge

The Retail Companies has sold the former K-Mart property in Bainbridge, GA, to Rural King. Rural King Supply is a farm supply store based in Mattoon, Illinois, with over 130 locations around the country. The company purchased the former 86,479 square foot K-Mart and will anchor the north end of...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WCTV

Thomas County man still missing

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will arrive this afternoon, paired with feel-like temperatures near 100 degrees. Recording of WCTV's Good Morning Show. Democratic Gubernatorial Candidates Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried battle it out in a debate in Miami. Updated: 10 hours ago. Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried look to make a...
WTXL ABC 27 News

Man shot at Palace Saloon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a shooting at Palace Saloon over the weekend. According to reports, the victim said he was shot at while at the location and left the area. He then flagged down EMS in the 800 block of West Gaines Street when he realized he'd been shot.
ecbpublishing.com

Bus service to Tallahassee coming soon

County officials last week signed a three-year agreement with the state that will allow for the establishment of a bus shuttle service to and from Tallahassee via Big Bend Transit (BBT). The buses will travel from Monticello to locations in Tallahassee, where riders will be able to access established StarMetro...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WTXL ABC 27 News

Charges dropped in 2019 murder case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The charges against Preston Hart for the 2019 murder of Jason Joseph according to a press release from State Attorney Jack Campbell. Hart was originally placed under arrest after a witness at the scene of the shooting, which happened at Springfield Arms Apartments on January 13, 2019, stated she'd seen Hart shoot the victim.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

LCSO investigating accidental shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accidental shooting in the 9000 block of Winged Foot Drive. LCSO posted limited information on Saturday, indicating the scene is still active. There is no word yet on any injuries. WCTV is working to learn more information.
LEON COUNTY, FL
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
424K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, State Capitol and Florida State University coverage from the Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat newspaper.

 http://tallahassee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy