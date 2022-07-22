ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Lottery jackpot alert: 3rd-largest Mega Millions jackpot ever at $660 million up for grabs Friday

By Caleb Wethington
KDAF
KDAF
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x8pWt_0gp1XJwo00
FILE – A Mega Millions play-slip for those players preferring to choose the numbers they want to play is among the stacks of other lottery game play-slips… Read More

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you haven’t yet, you’ve still got time as of the time of this article’s writing to head out to wherever you can buy Texas Lottery tickets to try your hand at the third-largest ever Mega Millions jackpot at $660 million.

The cash value option for this jackpot is at $376.9 million and the drawing is set to take place Friday, July 22 at 11 p.m. ET. Mega Millions says, “If won at that level, it would be the third largest prize in Mega Millions history! Only two billion-dollar jackpots have ever been higher – $1.537 billion won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018, and $1.050 billion won in Michigan on January 22, 2021.”

The last draw for Mega Millions was July 19 where no one won the jackpot or secondary prize in Texas, however one person did win $30,000 by matching four of the five winning numbers with the Mega Ball. The winning numbers were 2, 31, 32, 37, 70 and the Mega Ball was 25.

“Since the jackpot was last won on April 15, there have been more than 17.9 million winning tickets at all prize levels, including 29 worth $1 million or more. Those big prizes have been won in 16 states across the country: Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia.”

Good luck out there!

Comments / 0

Related
KDAF

$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in this Central Texas city

DALLAS (KDAF) — Texans and folks all over America are flocking to anywhere and everywhere lottery tickets are sold as the Mega Millions jackpot continues to climb to insane heights, however, we’re talking another lottery game today. The Texas Lottery says a $25,000 winning ticket from the Thursday...
TEXAS STATE
The US Sun

4th stimulus check update 2022 — Americans to receive direct payments of up to $1,700 this month — see exact date

DIRECT payments worth up to $1,700 from their state will provide additional financial assistance to millions of Americans this month. To counteract inflation-related price increases, five states are redistributing money to citizens. Up to $1,700, $600, and $250 in total will be distributed statewide in Maine, Oregon, and Indiana, respectively.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Maryland State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
North Carolina State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
Ash Jurberg

This Houston couple is giving away billions of dollars

Readers like to see inspiring stories, so I have been writing a popular series of articles highlighting people who generously give back to their community. Today, I wanted to showcase one couple in Houston who have been extremely generous in what they do to help the city of Houston and its residents.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Lottery#Florida Lottery#Jackpot
CNBC

These 10 states are America's worst places to live in 2022

In this era of severe worker shortages and unprecedented mobility, employees are demanding great quality of life in the state where they work. Half of business executives surveyed agree it is important to do business in states with inclusive laws. CNBC’s annual America’s Top State for Business study considers multiple...
INDIANA STATE
Daily Mail

Maryland mom wins third six figure lottery prize in three years by targeting older scratch-off ticket games that still have large unclaimed prizes

A Maryland couple have won their third six-figure lottery prize in three years after devising a strategy they say dramatically boosts the chances of winning. The unnamed stay-at-home mom, 30, and her husband recently scooped $100,000 on a $100,000 Lucky Game scratch-off ticket, and said they did so by targeting older games with large, unclaimed prizes.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
ESPN 960 San Angelo

Is It Illegal to Drive Barefoot in Texas?

When discussing the topic of driving barefoot, no matter what part of the United States you’re in, people will believe that it is illegal to drive barefoot. I even thought so when I was growing up and learning to drive in Arizona. I was just talking with my partner...
TEXAS STATE
Greyson F

Texas Taco Chain Opening First Restaurant in Town

A new taco joint has opened here in the Valley.Jarritos Mexican Soda/Unsplash. For one reason or another, Phoenix is often a proving ground for tacos. Whether from an independent restaurant owner or a massive chain, tacos inevitably find their way to the Valley. Few cities in the country (if not the world) have the sheer volume of taco restaurants as metro Phoenix, and a new launch in the city will only increase competition between the different restaurant options available.
PHOENIX, AZ
Newsweek

Gas Prices Are Falling Fastest in These 10 States

Americans who have been paying record gas prices to fill up their cars may see a much longed-for reprieve in some parts of the country. The last three months have seen a spike in fuel prices, hitting a national record high of $5.02 per gallon on June 14, posing a political problem for President Joe Biden's administration.
TRAFFIC
102.5 The Bone

‘I haven’t stopped shaking’: Michigan man wins $6 million in lottery scratch-off

A Michigan man set a record after winning $6 million in the state’s newest instant scratch-off game, and he is still scratching his head in wonder after his good fortune. In a news release on Friday, Michigan Lottery officials said the 30-year-old man from Cheboygan County won the biggest prize ever offered in the state’s instant game. The man, who chose to remain anonymous, won in the $300,000,000 Diamond Riches game, the Detroit Free Press reported. A $50 ticket returned a huge payoff.
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI
KDAF

KDAF

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy