WATCH: See how The Blue Fish chef makes their signature sushi rolls

DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love sushi? Calling all sushi fans, here’s a spot you gotta try out: The Blue Fish at Galleria Dallas.

Referred to as ‘The Home of the Original Ahi Tuna Tower’, The Blue Fish Japanese restaurants serve great sushi, sashimi and rolls. They also serve various Asian-inspired hot dishes, salads and desserts.

“Exceptional service in a lively atmosphere gives guests an unforgettable experience that has made The Blue Fish Restaurants award-winning for more than 20 years,” as their website states.

WATCH the video player for an inside look at how they make some of their signature dishes and drinks.

For more information, visit The Blue Fish . They are located at the Galleria and their hours are as follows:

Monday 11:00am -2:00pm 4:30pm – 9.00pm Tuesday 11:00am -2:00pm 4:30pm – 9:00pm Wednesday 11:00am -2:00pm 4:30pm – 9:00pm Thursday 11:00am -2:00pm 4:30pm – 9:00pm Friday 11:00am -10:00pm Saturday 12:00pm – 10:00pm Sunday 12:00pm – 9:00pm

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.