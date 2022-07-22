ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

WATCH: See how The Blue Fish chef makes their signature sushi rolls

By Tyler Manning
KDAF
KDAF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SjN9y_0gp1XI4500

DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love sushi? Calling all sushi fans, here’s a spot you gotta try out: The Blue Fish at Galleria Dallas.

Referred to as ‘The Home of the Original Ahi Tuna Tower’, The Blue Fish Japanese restaurants serve great sushi, sashimi and rolls. They also serve various Asian-inspired hot dishes, salads and desserts.

“Exceptional service in a lively atmosphere gives guests an unforgettable experience that has made The Blue Fish Restaurants award-winning for more than 20 years,” as their website states.

WATCH the video player for an inside look at how they make some of their signature dishes and drinks.

For more information, visit The Blue Fish . They are located at the Galleria and their hours are as follows:

Monday 11:00am -2:00pm 4:30pm – 9.00pm
Tuesday 11:00am -2:00pm 4:30pm – 9:00pm
Wednesday 11:00am -2:00pm 4:30pm – 9:00pm
Thursday 11:00am -2:00pm 4:30pm – 9:00pm
Friday 11:00am -10:00pm
Saturday 12:00pm – 10:00pm
Sunday 12:00pm – 9:00pm
