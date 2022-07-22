ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How gas prices have changed in Dallas in the last week

 4 days ago

Gas prices continued their steady decline this week, averaging $4.44 per gallon nationally, according to AAA data published Thursday.

Prices have been falling steadily for the past 30 days following a decline in crude oil prices and a decline in gasoline demand. Industry experts predict that average prices could dip below the $4.00 per gallon benchmark by mid-August.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Dallas, TX metro area using data from AAA . Gas prices are current as of July 21. State gas tax data is from World Population Review . Connecticut and New York have temporarily suspended gas taxes to help consumers while the cost of gas has increased.

Dallas by the numbers
– Gas current price: $3.91
— Texas average: $3.95
— Texas gas tax: $0.20 per gallon (#42 highest among all states)
– Week change: -$0.21 (-5.2%)
– Year change: +$1.10 (+39.0%)
– Historical expensive gas price: $4.84 (6/16/22)

– Diesel current price: $4.92
– Week change: -$0.12 (-2.4%)
– Year change: +$1.96 (+66.5%)
– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.48 (6/20/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas
#1. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $6.10
#2. Bakersfield, CA: $6.02
#3. Napa, CA: $6.00

Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Laredo, TX: $3.59
#2. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX: $3.66
#3. Albany, GA: $3.66

States with the highest gas tax per gallon
#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59
#2. California: $0.53
#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon
#1. Alaska: $0.0895
#2. Hawaii: $0.16
#3. Virginia: $0.162

