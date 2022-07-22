ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Roof Depot ‘deal’ looks more like a mayor running roughshod over East Phillips community

By Jeff Diamond
MinnPost
MinnPost
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On June 30, the Minneapolis City Council passed a resolution to advance its Hiawatha Campus Expansion project in the East Phillips neighborhood. This project aims to demolish the former Roof Depot building and build a consolidated Public Works campus for the city. The project centralizes equipment storage and refueling...

www.minnpost.com

