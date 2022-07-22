3 Louisiana teenagers indicted by grand jury for June death of 15-year-old

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Lafayette grand jury handed down indictments on Thursday against three teenagers following the June death of a 15-year-old.

According to The Advocate, The Lafayette grand jury indicted Martasha Kaprirena Jones, 19, Jabori Caldwell, 17, and Charles Andurs, 16, for second-degree murder.

Koby White, 15, was shot and killed on South Sterling Street near downtown on June 21. After Lafayette Police arrived at the scene, life-saving procedures were taken by Lafayette Police, however, White was pronounced dead.

The Lafayette grand Jury also handed down additional indictments: