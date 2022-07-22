Korean Fried Chicken is coming soon to Fourth and Race.

A new Korean restaurant, bb.q Chicken, is coming to the Queen City.

This KFC – Korean fried chicken – will be opening in a 3,500-square-foot street-level space at 150 W. Fourth Street, Downtown.

"Best of the Best Quality," or bb.q, caters to the growing popularity of Korean food.

Korean-style fried chicken uses different spices than American fried chicken. It's deep-fried twice for extra crispiness, and its skin is thin, almost paper-like, and not heavily battered.

The franchise restaurant offers a variety of sauces, including honey garlic, golden original, maple crunch, Gangnam style, spicy Galbi, and secret sauce.

The restaurant also serves Korean-inspired entrees and American barbecue sides such as:

Ddeok-Bokki, which are hot and spicy rice cakes.

Kimchi fried rice.

Fried Dumplings.

Onion rings.

Cheese sticks.

The restaurant has signed a lease with Cincinnati Center City Development Corp., a nonprofit real estate developer at its project at Fourth and Race streets,

The addition of a Korean restaurant will broaden the dining options for residents, businesses, and visitors, according to Lindzie Gunnels, Senior Commercial Leasing Officer at 3CDC.

Although there is no official opening date set, the restaurant plans to open in early 2023.