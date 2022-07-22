ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaylord Football battles top-tier programs at Air Jam 7-on-7 at Ithaca HS

By Dylan Jespersen, The Petoskey News-Review
 4 days ago
ITHACA, Mich. — Football season is officially right around the corner.

Teams across the country are in the beginning stages of training camps and tryouts, shaping what will be the landscape for our Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights for the next six months.

That includes area high school teams like Gaylord High School who are well into their summer training programs and are beginning to get their first looks at actual head-to-head action. And the Blue Devils got a ton of good looks on Tuesday, July 19 as they traveled to Ithaca High School for the 2022 Air Jam 7-on-7 event.

Gaylord was one of six elite football programs from across Michigan that attended the event, including Mount Pleasant, Alma, Mason, Lansing Catholic and the host team, Ithaca.

That group of teams is no joke; just last year, Lansing Catholic won the MHSAA Division 6 state championship, Mount Pleasant went 9-0 through the regular season and Mason won a Division 3 district title before knocking off state powerhouse Birmingham Brother Rice in the regional semifinals.

That just meant the Blue Devils and coach DJ Szymoniak had a great measuring stick to work with in one of the first opportunities for live-action football this summer.

“The boys played well. Definitely a learning experience and we took away some things to get better on,” Szymoniak said.

Each round matched up an offense and a defense for 12 minutes of action, with two games going on at each end of the field with two teams sitting out each round.

The event put the Gaylord defense through the wringer to start, with the Blue Devils forced to defend against Mason, Ithaca and Lansing Catholic’s offenses in three of the first four rounds.

While those explosive offenses certainly had their way at times, the Gaylord defense never backed down, forcing multiple bad reads, incompletions and time-initiated sacks against some elite opposing quarterbacks.

“It was great to get some quality reps in against some good teams,” Szymoniak said.

The offense worked through the same growing pains through their first three opportunities with the ball against Alma, Mount Pleasant and Mason.

At times, the offense looked a step ahead of each defense they faced, with junior quarterback Caleb Aungst throwing multiple touchdown passes to a variety of receivers.

And other times, the communication or execution was just off, with opposing defenders forcing throws into tight windows and stepping up to make plays on those throws.

“Improvements we can make will be making better reads and taking what the defense gives us on offense,” Szymoniak said.

Aungst led the attack for the most part, but fellow junior Brady Pretzlaff got reps at quarterback as well, showing off his ability to make strong throws when the offense needed it.

Pretzlaff was also one of Aungst's top targets all day from his tight end spot and was a leader for the defense at linebacker. He looks to be a key contributor for the Blue Devils at whatever position he lines up at come this fall.

That being said, it is tough to take away too much from an event like this. While it is great to see football teams in action and feel the start of the season drawing nearer, there is still a lot of time before any of these teams will be considered a finished product.

However, even with the limited sample he has, coach Szymoniak is excited for what possibly is to come.

“We will continue to go to work and get better,” Szymoniak said. “Definitely looking forward to what is possible for this group of young men.”

