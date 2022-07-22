Trenton man charged with invasion of privacy in West Windsor

PRESS RELEASE: Neighbor Complaints Lead to Drug Activity Investigation and Three Arrests. On Monday, July 18th, at 7:30 P.M., SCU Detectives stopped a vehicle being operated by Ricardo Calderon (43 years old from Elizabeth). The stop was related to an investigation into illicit activity at a home located on Homestead Drive. Subsequent to the motor vehicle stop, Detectives discovered approximately 100 suspected Fentanyl pills, approximately 9 grams of cocaine and over 100 wax folds containing heroin. In addition to the drugs, a large amount of cash was discovered and seized. Residents of the address on Homestead Drive, Frank Russo Jr. (67 years old) and Matthew Russo (38 years old) were also located and arrested. Calderon was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, fentanyl pills and heroin, possession of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl, and possession of paraphernalia. His charges were issued on a warrant and Calderon was lodged in Ocean County Jail. Frank Russo Jr. was charged with distribution of cocaine, possession of cocaine and paraphernalia, obstruction of justice and disorderly conduct. Matthew Russo was charged with obstruction of justice and disorderly conduct. The investigation was the result of numerous complaints from area residents about the suspicious and disruptive activity associated with the Russo residence. Chief Riccio would like to commend the diligent work of the Street Crimes Unit and thank the concerned citizens for becoming involved and helping us to identify a problem household which allowed us to bring this investigation to a successful conclusion. Residents are always encouraged to report suspicious activity or any behavior that disrupts the quality of life of our community. media courtesy BPD.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO