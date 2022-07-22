ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Shooter sentenced to 40 years in prison for 2018 slaying of Ashaundre Grimes

By Gabriel Monte, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 4 days ago

A 33-year-old man was sentenced Friday to 40 years in prison for the deadly shooting of a man four years ago at an East Lubbock convenience store.

Arthur Manahan pleaded guilty to a count of murder for the Oct. 23, 2018, shooting death of 21-year-old Ashaundre Grimes at the 7-Eleven convenience store in the 2500 block of Parkway Drive.

He faced between five years to life in prison.

His charge stems from a Lubbock police investigation that began after officers responded to a 9:30 p.m. shots fired call at the store and found Grimes suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to University Medical Center where he died.

The man who accompanied Grimes reportedly told investigators that Grimes drove them to the store and parked next to the vehicle where the shooter sat in the front passenger seat. The man said he didn't know the shooter who he described as having "a lot of tattoos on his face," but said he has seen him before. However, he identified Manahan as the shooter through a photo lineup, the warrant states.

He said Grimes exited the vehicle and walked over to the other vehicle and spoke with Manahan. However, he said he could not hear the conversation and Grimes returned saying he wanted to leave because Manahan was “Tripping.”

The man said he entered the store to buy food. As he was entering the store, he said Manahan said something to him but he “defused” the situation. He told investigators he saw Manahan was armed with a black handgun.

While in the store, the man said he heard gunshots. He went outside and saw Grimes suffering from a gunshot wound.

Security camera video footage reportedly showed Grimes arriving at the 7-Eleven and parking in front of the store next to a GMC Envoy. Grimes can be seen speaking with the occupants of the Envoy and Grimes' passenger exits the vehicle and enters the store.

The video showed the Envoy reverse behind Grimes’ vehicle to block it then pull forward out of camera view. At that point, Grimes appears to have been shot at. The Envoy re-appears in the video as it leaves the scene and the right front passenger can be seen leaning out of the window, looking back at Grimes, the warrant states.

Manahan was arrested about 10 days after the shooting when a tipster called 911 reporting Manahan was in the area of the 4900 block of 64th Street.

His 40 year sentence will run concurrent with a 10 year sentence he received in a 2020 assault of a public servant charge.

He will have to serve half of his sentence before he is eligible for release on parole.

