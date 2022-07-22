ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dive teams, EMS, fire department recover missing man's body on Lac La Belle

By Quinn Clark, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 7 days ago

The body of the missing 32-year-old man on Lac La Belle was found Saturday morning, according to the Western Lakes Fire District.

The victim was located at 10:30 a.m. in about 32 feet of water west of Blackhawk Drive, the statement said.

The man had jumped off a pontoon boat and had been swimming toward the middle of the lake when he went missing Thursday evening, said Western Lakes Fire Chief Brad Bowen.

Six adults and three juvenile passengers were also on board the pontoon, he said. A 911 call at 7:18 p.m. reported a possible drowning, according to a statement released by the Western Lakes Fire District.

The victim's name has not been released as the incident remains under investigation.

On Sunday night, a second man also drowned in Lac La Belle.

Quinn Clark can emailed at QClark@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @Quinn_A_Clark

