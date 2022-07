A key variable for the Lakers future, even beyond this season, could be decided in the coming weeks. Superstar LeBron James is eligible to sign a contract extension on August 4th and at the moment, few insiders have any indication whether or not LeBron will ink a new deal with the Lakers. One contributing factor on whether James puts pen to paper in the first week of August could be whether or not Russell Westbrook is still on the roster.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO