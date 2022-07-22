Meet the Hennepin County Attorney candidate: Paul Ostrow

Dana Ferguson writes for the Forum News Service: “Nearly 1.2 million front-line workers applied for bonus checks from the state ahead of a deadline on Friday, Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry leaders said. In all, 1,199,512 workers who’d remained on the job in person during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic submitted applications, they said. That’s nearly double the total that state lawmakers believed were eligible to receive the payments. And now, state officials will parse through the applications to determine how many applicants meet the criteria and will get a check from the state. The total pool available is $500 million. That amount will be divided evenly between all the eligible applicants. Lawmakers initially estimated that each worker would receive about $750, but with the broader applicant pool, workers could expect to see checks closer to $400.”

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 14 HOURS AGO