GASTONIA, N.C. — The City of Gastonia reports the issue that caused a sewage leak near a church has now been fixed, and should be fully resolved in a few weeks. Earlier in July 2022, WCNC Charlotte learned from Faith, Hope, and Love Ministries the leakage was causing issues behind their church. However, the city said the sewer line at the church's property was cleared and there was no leakage from a city-owned line. The city did admit they initially did not know exactly what was causing the leakage.

GASTONIA, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO