(Shenandoah) -- What? It's Sunday already? You mean it's time to do another blog?. For a while, I thought I would blow it off for this Sunday. After all, it was a busy week of newsgathering here at KMA. And, this week is going to be a doosy, with a number of things going on the community--including area meetings, the traditional Wabash Arts Camp and, of course, Shenandoah ShenDig Barbecue Competition (my mouth just waters at the thought of this event).

SHENANDOAH, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO