Laredo, TX

TxDOT wants to hear from residents living between Palmview and Laredo

By Luis Montoya
riograndeguardian.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTxDOT NEWS RELEASE – TxDOT is conducting a planning study to enhance regional connectivity and address needed safety, mobility, and access considerations along US Highway 83 (US 83) from the Interstate 2 (I-2) terminus west of Palmview to the vicinity of Mangana-Hein Road in south Laredo. The study corridor continues north...

riograndeguardian.com

Comments / 2

 

ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County raises COVID-19 death toll

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County reported over 1,500 new cases of COVID-19. From Friday to Monday, the county received an additional 1,516 laboratory reports of COVID-19. Hidalgo County confirmed two COVID-19-related deaths. A Donna woman in her 50s and an Edinburg man in his 60s died of the...
kgns.tv

Former Laredo Fire Chief to start position as asst. city manager

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - In just a few days, the City of Laredo will have a familiar face taking over the role of assistant city manager. Before his departure, Laredo’s former interim city manager Keith Selman announced his pick for assistant city manager and that’s former Laredo Fire Chief Steve Landin.
LAREDO, TX
fox40jackson.com

Texas border mayor demands help from Feds: ‘The numbers are incredible’

McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos sounded the alarm on “America’s Newsroom” Tuesday on the “national crisis” at the southern border amid an “incredible” number of illegal crossings, getaway apprehensions, drug smuggling and human trafficking occurring in Texas. TED CRUZ RELEASES GRAPHIC VIDEO DETAILING ‘NARCO...
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

COVID-19 death toll increases in Cameron County

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County has reported over 700 new cases of COVID-19. Cameron County has received an additional 742 laboratory reports of COVID-19. This includes the following 409 confirmed reports based on PCR testing. Between Saturday and Monday, the county confirmed two COVID-19-related deaths. A La Feria man in his 90s and a […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
kgns.tv

City of Laredo holds Best Yard Contest

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is inviting residents to show off their green thumb during its Best Yard Competition. The city along with Keep Laredo Beautiful are looking for the best kept yards in Laredo. This means absence of little debris, properly manicured lawns as well as...
LAREDO, TX
ValleyCentral

Pharr 1-69C project paving to begin tonight

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pharr I-69C project is prompting nightly paving to begin tonight. Nightly paving operations will begin tonight from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on I-69C (US 281) south, from Sprague Street to Nolana Loop. The project is projected to be completed Sept. 24.
PHARR, TX
kgns.tv

Not much of a change

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Not much of a change in weather partly to mostly sunny a high of 104. It will be a breezy evening and borderline for elevated fire weather conditions each afternoon. For more headlines. click here.
LAREDO, TX
cbp.gov

RGV Sector Border Patrol Agents Enter Water, Rescue Migrants

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents performed two separate water rescues and located lost migrants. On July 24th, 2022, A McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) small unmanned aircraft system (SUAS) operator obtained visual of a group of seven suspected non-citizens near Mission, Texas. Agents arrived and immediately located five of the seven subjects while other agents continued to search for the remaining two. Agents located two men unresponsive and floating in the Inspiration Canal. The agents immediately entered the canal and removed the men from the water. Once out of the canal, the agents began resuscitation efforts, and one man soon began to breathe on his own. Agents performed chest compressions on the second man, who eventually expelled water and began to breath unassisted. An Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) agent evaluated and stabilized the men, both determined to be undocumented non-citizens, before they were transported to the hospital for further medical evaluation and treatment. Both men were medically cleared.
MISSION, TX
dallasexpress.com

Texas Law Enforcement Sweep Multiple Stash Houses

In the span of two days, Texas law enforcement has been able to shut down three different stash houses where unlawful migrants were being held, some allegedly against their will. Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents apprehended people in two of those three smuggling stash houses and pursued...
ALTON, TX
nomadlawyer.org

Brownsville: Top rated 7 Best Places to Visit in Brownsville, Texas

Brownsville is a city in Cameron County in the U.S. state of Texas. It is on the western Gulf Coast in South Texas, adjacent to the border with Matamoros, Mexico. Brownsville’s location means that the beaches of the Gulf Coast are only 20 miles away. These beaches are best enjoyed in the summer but can be visited all year.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

DPS Graduates Six K-9 Teams from New Program

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) graduated six new K-9 teams earlier this month, as the inaugural class for the Texas Highway Patrol Canine Tracking Operations Program. These teams will be strategically located in the border regions to track individuals who may otherwise not be found. “This is yet...
TEXAS STATE
kgns.tv

Webb County approves burn ban

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Webb County is now under a 90 day burn ban. The ban was approved by Webb County Commissioners during Monday morning’s meeting. Webb County Emergency Management Coordinator Chief Steve Landin, told commissioners the ban was necessary due to drought conditions. The burn ban starts on...
WEBB COUNTY, TX
KRGV

High demand for skilled trade workers in Rio Grande Valley

José Luis Martínez is a high school student with a very clear goal in mind: He wants to be a welder. His motivation for seeking out the technical trade?. "Honestly, for the money,” Martinez said. Obtaining a certification through a trade school like South Texas College does...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen Municipal Court to offer amnesty

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Municipal Court announced amnesty for those with failure to appear warrants. The social media post said the amnesty is only available in August 2022. If original violations are paid during August, the failure to appear charge will be waived, said the post. To qualify for amnesty an individual must pay […]
HARLINGEN, TX
kgns.tv

Vehicle fire reported near downtown Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A vehicle is found fully engulfed in flames under an overpass near the downtown area. The incident happened at around 3:24 when authorities were called out to a vehicle fire near Park Street and Santa Ursula Avenue. A viewer sent KGNS a video that shows moments...
LAREDO, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Free medical services to be offered during Operation Border Health /Preparedness

SAN JUAN, Texas – From Monday, July 25, to Saturday, July 30, the Texas Health and Human Services will carry out Operation Border Health/Preparedness (OBHP). OBHP is a program that sets up sites around the Rio Grande Valley, offering residents free health services. Services include general physician services, immunizations, screenings, sport physicals, dental services, vision services, and more.
SAN JUAN, TX

