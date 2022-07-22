ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Walz celebrates traffic stops in Twin Cities crime reduction effort — but says they’re not for minor infractions

By Walker Orenstein
MinnPost
MinnPost
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gov. Tim Walz this month has been promoting the work of the State Patrol and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which he directed to intervene in the Twin Cities to address crime during a violent period. The publicity comes as Republicans attack the governor on his handling of crime during a...

www.minnpost.com

Comments / 19

Susan Harlow
4d ago

A little late aren't you , you and. Democrats all ready gave them get out of jail card

Reply(3)
19
Llll M
3d ago

it's funny how they go to conservative policies around election time... people with a brain know pulling people over and routine traffic stops gets a lot of violent felons and guns off the streets.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
knsiradio.com

Minneapolis Homicide Victim a St. Cloud Resident

(KNSI) – Minneapolis’ 49th homicide of the year has a central Minnesota connection. Marcus Brown of St. Cloud was shot on July 16th around 3:00 p.m. He was found lying in front of his vehicle with a gunshot wound to the neck on the city’s north side. Police officers, fire department personnel, and EMTs all rendered immediate aid to Brown before he was transported to North Memorial Health Hospital.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Minnesota’s largest police association endorses Jesse Johnson

On Tuesday, July 26, the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association and its board of directors announced their endorsement of Jesse Johnson for State House District 20A. Jesse Johnson is a decorated veteran of the United States Army running to represent his hometown of Cannon Falls and surrounding communities. MPPOA...
CANNON FALLS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn Center, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
Brooklyn Center, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
MinnPost

Nearly 1.2 million Minnesotans have applied for ‘hero’ pay, almost double the number lawmakers anticipated

Dana Ferguson writes for the Forum News Service: “Nearly 1.2 million front-line workers applied for bonus checks from the state ahead of a deadline on Friday, Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry leaders said. In all, 1,199,512 workers who’d remained on the job in person during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic submitted applications, they said. That’s nearly double the total that state lawmakers believed were eligible to receive the payments. And now, state officials will parse through the applications to determine how many applicants meet the criteria and will get a check from the state. The total pool available is $500 million. That amount will be divided evenly between all the eligible applicants. Lawmakers initially estimated that each worker would receive about $750, but with the broader applicant pool, workers could expect to see checks closer to $400.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
myklgr.com

Minnesota Supreme Court will not hear Vossen competency appeal

The Minnesota Supreme Court says they will not hear Kandiyohi County’s appeal in the Algene Vossen murder case. Vossen, 80 of Sioux Falls, is charged with Intentional Second Degree Murder for the January 1974 stabbing death of Mae Herman in her Willmar home. Last November Kandiyohi County Judge Steven...
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Walz
Person
Jacob Frey
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud Man Shot, Killed in Minneapolis Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man shot and killed in Minneapolis earlier this month has been identified as a St. Cloud man. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner says 28-year-old Marcus Richardo Brown died on July 20th, four days after being shot. He suffered a gunshot wound to the neck. The shooting happened...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota governor's race: Walz maintains cash lead on Jensen

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota DFL Gov. Tim Walz has nearly nine times as much cash in his campaign bank account than Republican rival Dr. Scott Jensen, giving Democrats an advantage as they seek to continue their long winning streak in statewide elections. Republicans countered that they have...
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Minneapolis Police Still Searching For Armed Robbery Suspect

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Police are looking for a suspect after an attempted armed robbery outside Children’s Minnesota hospital in Minneapolis Sunday morning. A Mother Baby Center employee was held at gunpoint outside of the Emergency Department. Police say the woman was not harmed. The suspect immediately left the scene. Children's Minnesota was just in the news last week after stray bullets from blocks away hit the campus building. No one was injured in that incident either.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Minneapolis Police#Distracted Driving#Minnesota State Patrol#Politics State#The Twin Cities#Republicans#Bca#Legislature
MinnPost

Cargill settles Department of Justice lawsuit

Kristen Leigh Painter at the Star Tribune is reporting Cargill Inc. and other poultry operators agreed to settle a Department of Justice lawsuit filed Monday alleging the companies conspired to suppress wages for its processing plant workers. The department’s antitrust investigation was triggered by Cargill’s and Continental Grain’s proposed $4.5 billion joint acquisition of Sanderson Farms.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
knsiradio.com

Two Utilities Plan Transmission Line Ending in Central Minnesota

(KNSI) – More utilities plan to bring energy to central Minnesota from other parts of the state. Late last week Xcel Energy announced it intends to build a 120-mile power line ending in Becker. On Monday, Minnesota Power and Great River Energy said they are looking to construct a transmission line stretching from Itasca County south to substations in Benton and Sherburne Counties.
BECKER, MN
KAAL-TV

State will rely on consumers, cities to enforce new THC edibles law

There was little fanfare when the Minnesota State Legislature quietly passed a new law allowing intoxicating levels of THC in edible products like gummies and beverages. However, there was plenty of fanfare when the law actually took effect July 1. “We have lines out the door,” said Steven Brown, CEO...
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Twin Cities

Record number of LGBTQ+ candidates file for Minnesota Legislature

A record number of openly LGBTQ+ candidates are running for Minnesota Legislature in this year's midterm elections. What's happening: At least 11 candidates who identify as members of the LGBTQ+ community will appear on ballots for the Aug. 9 primary, according to a list compiled by state Sen. Scott Dibble (DFL-Minneapolis). The big picture: Advocates say a record-breaking number of LGBTQ+ candidates are running across the nation as lawmakers in many states advance proposals that could curtail their rights. What they're saying: Dibble, who is gay, said the high interest from Minnesota candidates is "absolutely a response to [a]...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Antisemitic flyers found in metro neighborhoods

MINNEAPOLIS — Flyers spreading antisemitic stereotypes were reportedly found in multiple metro communities Monday morning, including neighborhoods in Hopkins, St. Louis Park and Minneapolis. The message on the flyers plays into the trope that Jewish people control mass media, and includes multiple names and photos of Jewish CEOs and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

MinnPost

Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
907K+
Views
ABOUT

MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.

 http://MinnPost.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy