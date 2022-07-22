ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Unemployment rates remain steady in Ohio

By Sarah Bean
 4 days ago

Ohio (WDTN) – Unemployment has held steady this June, with the unemployment rate remaining unchanged from May.

According to a release by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, the Ohio unemployment rate remained at 3.9 percent throughout the months of May and June.

At the same time, Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment decreased by 11,300 over the month. According to the ODJFS release, nonagricultural employment fell from a revised 5,476,700 in May to 5,465,400 in June.

However, the release says these numbers have actually risen overall. From June 2021 to June 2022, nonagricultural wages and salary employment increased by 95,700

While some industries such as education and healthcare lost jobs, a significant number of industries continued to add positions during the past year.

  • Manufacturing added 12,600 jobs in nondurable goods (+8,000) and durable goods (+4,600)
  • Construction added 14,200 jobs
  • Mining and logging gained 300 jobs
  • Gains in leisure and hospitality (+32,900)
  • Trade, transportation, and utilities gained (+24,300)
  • professional and business services gained (+9,600)
  • Gains in other services (+9,000)
  • Information positions gained (+4,800)
  • Financial activities gained (+600)

Government employment decreased by 7,600 as losses in the state (-9,000) and federal (-400) government surpassed gains in local government (+1,800).

