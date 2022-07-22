ACM Awards on the Move & Heading to Dallas in 2023

The Academy of Country Music Awards are on the move.

The annual awards show is slated to host its 2023 celebrations in Dallas, Texas, while also continuing to be broadcasted via Amazon Prime Video Webcast, officials have announced.

Raj Kapoor, who has been named as executive producer for the show, will steward the event, as longtime lead, R.A. Clark, is set to step down. Kapoor most recently served as the executive producer of this year’s Grammy Awards. He has a long history in the music business working with artist tours and big-name shows.

Previously, the ACM Awards have been based in Las Vegas almost every year since 2003.

The show will take place in Dallas on May 11, 2023—well, technically, in Frisco, Texas, at the six-year-old Ford Center at the Star, which is a 12,000-seat indoor stadium that also hosts sporting events and serves as a practice arena for the Dallas Cowboys, Variety reports. This is the first awards show to be held at the facility.

In 2015, the 50th annual version of the event was held at AT&T Stadium, also in Texas.

Previously, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the show was moved to Nashville in 2020 and 2021. Otherwise, it’s been a mainstay in Vegas, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, the MGM Grand Garden Arena, and the T-Mobile Arena at various times. In 2022, it was held at Allegiant Stadium.

Last year’s Dolly Parton-hosted show moved from primetime to streaming, the first of its kind to do so.

Said Academy of Country Music CEO Damon Whiteside in a statement, “The Academy is proud to extend our relationship with Amazon to once again deliver the ACM Awards live to a global audience on Prime Video. The March 2022 show was a defining moment for the ACM and a huge step forward for country music, allowing audiences around the world to see their favorite artists perform live and be recognized for their excellence. We can’t wait to take the show to a new level for fans with an exciting new venue and integrated partnership with the Dallas Cowboys.”

Said Jennifer Salke, the head of Amazon Studios, “We are thrilled to once again bring the Emmy Award-nominated Academy of Country Music Awards to our global audience. The 2022 show gave viewers an immersive, fan-first nonstop event, showcasing the ability to create dynamic experiences across Amazon even after the live show ends.”

