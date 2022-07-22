ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 New Songs For Today: Jake Blount, Diddy, Chong the Nomad + Maiah Manser

By Jacob Uitti
 4 days ago
New music is everywhere. Seemingly, it flies to and fro with MP3s, streams, YouTube videos, CDs, vinyl albums, and every other medium.

Yes, it can be hard to keep up.

That’s why here at American Songwriter, we wanted to simplify the task. We wanted to share with you just three songs for your morning that you can enjoy with your breakfast cereal as the sunshine comes in through your window.

So, without further ado, here are three new songs for your musical enjoyment.

1. “Once There Was No Sun” by Jake Blount

The acclaimed folk songwriter and performer has released his latest single and accompanying music video, and it’s a stunner with eye-popping choreography and delightful musicality. It’s a cup of coffee in your otherwise bleary-eyed day. The song also portends Blount’s new album, which is set to drop later this year in conjunction with the Smithsonian Museum. Check out the new tune here below.

2. “Wrote a Lil Song” by Chong the Nomad & Maiah Manser

Seattle, Washington record label Hardley Art shared the latest single from these two west coasters. Featuring the bubbly, smile-inducing production from Chong and the delightful singing voice of Manser, this track is a hit and one you’ll likely want to play over and over again. It’s a song about taking your own steps out the door and showing your independence. Check it out here below.

3. “Gotta Move On” by Diddy feat. Bryson Tiller

The music video is like a movie. The song is R&B. And the whole thing features the great Tiffany Haddish. What could go wrong? Check out this sultry new music video from Diddy, which is slated to be on his next solo LP from his new R&B label. Famous for saying, “Can’t stop, won’t stop,” this work shows that’s indeed the case for the mogul. Check it out here below.

Photo by Tadin Brown

