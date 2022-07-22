ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murphysboro, IL

One killed in Murphysboro traffic accident

 4 days ago

A man was killed Wednesday in a traffic crash near Murphysboro, IL. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says at about 10:50...

KFVS12

Man killed in semi crash on I-57

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday night, July 23 in Cape Girardeau County.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Motorcyclist killed in crash near Dutchtown

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday night, July 23 in Cape Girardeau County. The crash happened just before 8 p.m. on Route A, about 2 miles west of Dutchtown. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 57-year-old James P. Edmonds was driving...
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Woman dies in Illinois plane crash

CENTRALIA, Ill. – Authorities are investigating a fatal plane crash Saturday afternoon in Centralia, Illinois. A spokesperson from the Centralia Fire Protection District tells FOX2 that a small, single-engine plane crashed around 12:43 p.m. Saturday on Woods Lane, which is less than a mile away from the Centralia Municipal Airport.
CENTRALIA, IL
KFVS12

Passenger killed in 2-vehicle crash on I-57

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on I-57 in Mississippi County on Saturday, July 23. The crash happened at 8:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-57 at the 4 mile marker. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a Kenworth...
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO
Murphysboro, IL
Illinois Accidents
Jackson County, IL
Jackson County, IL
Illinois Crime & Safety
Murphysboro, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Passenger killed in southern Illinois plane crash

A passenger was killed and the pilot seriously injured in a private plane crash in southern Illinois on Saturday. The Centralia Police Department was notified by a resident that a small aircraft had crashed into their swimming pool. The Marion County Coroner said conversation between first responders and the pilot...
KFVS12

Drive-by shooting under investigation in Carbondale

Late World War I veteran's diary becomes photo book.
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
kzimksim.com

On-duty Cape Girardeau Police officer is involved in collision

On Tuesday, an on-duty Cape Girardeau police officer was involved in a collision with another vehicle. Witnesses of the incident said the officer drove out of the Cape Girardeau Arby’s parking lot while holding a cellphone. The officer turned west onto Independence Street and collided with a blue Nissan. The officer has not been identified. No witnesses identified themselves on scene. All witnesses are encouraged to come to the CGPD station to make an official written statement. The department issued a statement saying, “The officer made an error, as all humans do. He will be held accountable through the department’s policies and procedures.”
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kzimksim.com

Two people charged in connection with deadly shooting in Marble Hill

The Southeast Missourian reports that two individuals have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after a Farmington man was shot and killed Tuesday in Bollinger County. James Primer and Angela Thompson, of Marble Hill, have been charged with the murder of 32-year-old Devon Matlock. They are being held in lieu of a $1 million cash-only bond. Officials with Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office said Matlock had been shot Tuesday at a home on State Route JJ. Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted in the investigation. After a gunshot report was made to the Marble Hill Police Department, Matlock was discovered unresponsive in a vehicle outside of a business. Deputies performed first aid before an ambulance transported Matlock to a hospital. He was later pronounced dead. Primer and Thompson were later arrested at an unspecified residence.
MARBLE HILL, MO
FOX2Now

Man dies in fatal crash in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – A man was killed in a fatal crash two miles west of Dutchtown Saturday night. The incident happened around 7:53 p.m. Police said a 57-year-old man from Marble Hill ran off his motorcycle on the right side of the roadway and struck an embankment. The victim was thrown off his vehicle.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Metropolis man charged with hitting disabled person

A Metropolis man was arrested last week after authorities said he struck a disabled person in the face. Metropolis police were called to a disturbance at a home on Ophia Street on Friday. The victim, who officers said was disabled, told police he was hit several times in the face by 51-year-old Michael B. Robinson.
METROPOLIS, IL
wfcnnews.com

Pilot injured, passenger killed in Centralia plane crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ILL. - The pilot of a small aircraft was injured, and one passenger was killed after a plane crash on Saturday in Southern Illinois. According to the Centralia Police Department, the accident involved a single engine plane on Saturday afternoon around 12:43 p.m. on Woods Lane, northeast of the town.
CENTRALIA, IL
wfcnnews.com

Crews begin demolishing Pin Oak Motel in Carterville

WILLIAMSON COUNTY - Demolition crews began work to tear down the Pin Oak Motel this morning near Carterville. The motel was located just off Illinois Route 13 on Pin Oak Drive, west of Carterville. Demolition crews have currently razed about half of the current motel. The Pin Oak bar, which...
CARTERVILLE, IL
KFVS12

Will the Scott County Jail remain in use?

Drive-by shooting under investigation in Carbondale.
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Fredericktown Police seek man in case of stolen truck

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. (KFVS) - The Fredericktown Police Department is looking for a man in the case of a stolen truck. The department says if you spot this individual and truck, call them at 573-783-3660 and ask to speak to Officer Smith. The license plate of the vehicle reads 46H5GJ.
FREDERICKTOWN, MO

