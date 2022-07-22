Alleged Raptor Lake Core i7 Beats AMD Ryzen 9 5950X in Geekbench Leak

Benchleaks has unearthed what appears to be one of the first sightings of an Intel Raptor Lake Core i7-13700K in the Geekbench online results databases, showing that Intel has quite the roster of chips to compete with AMD's pending Ryzen 7000 series. According to the testing app’s sysinfo summary, the 13700K is a 16C / 24T CPU which has a base clock of 3.39 GHz and a boost clock of 5.29 GHz. Thanks to this potent mix of modern cores, clocks, and caches - the purported 13700K scored 2,090 in Geekbench’s single-thread (1T) tests and 16,542 in the multi-thread (nT) tests.

(Image credit: Geekbench)

There was a time not long ago when Intel’s unlocked Core i7 CPU would have been a flagship part, but in recent years the i9 series has stolen its thunder. Nevertheless, the 13th-Gen Intel Core i7 K model looks like it will be a beast, if we take this score as genuine and compare with averages held in the Geekbench database. For example, it trounces the current AMD consumer flagship Ryzen 9 5950X in single thread tests and edges ahead in multi-thread tests. With finished silicon (it may be an engineering test chip here), an optimized BIOS, a 700-series chipset motherboard, and platform appropriate DDR5 RAM kit, this CPU should comfortably reach even higher. And that's well before we bring any CPU overclocking into the equation.

Core i7-13700K* Core i7-12700K Core i9-12900K Ryzen 9 5950X Geekbench 1T 2,090 1,901 1,987 1,685 Geekbench nT 16,542 14,101 17,286 16,505

Above, we have compiled a table of known CPU performance in Geekbench vs the leaked CPU*. In single-threaded tests, the Raptor Lake chip takes the crown with some level of comfort. There is no better single-threaded test chip in the Geekbench database (but there are no other Raptor Lake chips, yet).

Moving along to the multi-threaded test results, the Core i7's 16,542 score is a smidgeon faster than AMD’s Ryzen 9 5950X , despite the cores/threads deficit (16C/24T vs 16C/32T). That is a worthy intergenerational leap up the processor pecking order.



Perhaps a better metric to highlight the qualities of the new Core i7-13700K is to compare its score against the Core i7-12700K. In this case, the nT score is 15% faster for the Raptor Lake chip. Remember, though, the Raptor Lake CPUs we have seen double up the Efficiency core counts, so this i7 vs i7 fight is between a 16C/24T Raptor Lake and a 12C/20T Alder Lake CPU.

We have recently also reported on what appear to be genuine benchmarks of pre-release Intel Core i5-13600K and Core i9-13900K processors. With the Core i7-13700K above, we might have collected the whole set of upcoming unlocked 13th-Gen Core CPUs that will soon vie for a spot on our list of Best CPUs for gaming . For more Raptor Lake reading please dive into our extensive Intel 13th-Gen Raptor Lake all we know article.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.