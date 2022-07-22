ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinemont, AL

‘We’ve got to go back to what small communities used to be’

By Sammy Confer
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 4 days ago

VINEMONT, Ala. – Vinemont Schools will host their annual back-to-school event, the second annual Freedom Fest, on school grounds Friday, Aug. 5 from 5-8 p.m. The free event will include food, school supplies, inflatables, face painting, games, live music and a car show. Teachers, band members, football players and cheerleaders will also be on hand to meet and mingle with students, their families and community members.

Vinemont High School Principal Robin Netherton gave a little history on Freedom Fest.

“This will be our second year hosting this event. It evolved from one of the needs of the community, which was to have more events that involved our entire community, and allowed the churches and different organizations to get involved in serving the community,” he said. “We wanted to increase community engagement, so people from the high school talked and came up with the idea of having a fest to kick off the school year. We wanted to invite the entire community to come in and we gave all of our students free T-shirts. We want to make everyone feel included.”

Netherton said he feels Freedom Fest will help bring the community closer together year by year.

“The goal is just community involvement. Everybody at Vinemont has a sense of community, to feel like they’ve got a place, and to be connected. The churches are going to come out and host the majority of the event; they’ll invite people to the church and feed them and love them,” he said. “The whole idea is we’ve got to go back to what small communities used to be. They used to be about the people and serving each other, so this event, along with some other ones, will help build the Vinemont community up to a place where people want to live and where they’ll send their kids to school. We appreciate what a great community we have.”

He added, “From the founding of America, the churches have been instrumental in all of the good that is happening in America. In our community, the churches pour a lot into the people and they’re not charging a dime. They make sure that everybody can come eat free and get free school supplies, play games. The churches take care of that, and I have to give praise to them in the area. They don’t ask for anything in return; they just come out to serve and to love our people.”

This will be the first time a car show will be part of the event.

“It was one of the things that was an idea last year. I’ve never hosted a car show before. We wanted to have one this year at the middle school because there’s a lot of people in our community that have classic cars and that’s something that they usually enjoy seeing. The older crowd will enjoy seeing it,” Netherton said.

He added, “We will have our mascot here for a while. We will have live music and we will try to have most of our teams introduce themselves on the stage so that the community can put a face to the name and know who’s representing our community.”

If your organization would like to volunteer, or if you are a musician or own a classic car and would like to be a part of the event, contact Rnetherton@ccboe.org .

Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Comments / 1

Related
The Cullman Tribune

Magnificent artwork and superior hospitality

CULLMAN, Ala. – Leldon Maxcy opened the doors of his specialty gift shop to local art aficionados Friday night and introduced several artists who are featured in his store, Leldon’s. The evening was also the debut of Leldon’s bigger showroom, which has almost double the space available for shoppers.  The show benefited the United Way of Cullman County’s Stuff the Bus campaign in an effort to provide school supplies to children throughout the county.   “Leldon’s always has such a friendly and welcoming atmosphere. There’s a lot of variety in the artwork tonight and it’s very eclectic. It’s nice to now have a...
The Cullman Tribune

See ‘Peter and the Wolf’ July 29

CULLMAN, Ala. – “Peter and the Wolf” is a fun, brief story ballet for all ages. In fact, in the Friday, July 29, one-night-only Cullman production this week, the youngest performer is 6 years old and the oldest is 70. Sometimes called a “symphonic fairy tale,” this timeless, playful work was created by composer Sergei Prokofiev to introduce his young son to the musical instruments in an orchestra. The July 29 performance will benefit Dance4All, a community outreach partnership between BD Ballet Academy/Ballet South and local education/civic organizations. The joy of dancing is the vehicle for this performing arts initiative, but...
tvliving.com

Constellation Apartments now open in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The newest luxury apartments in Huntsville are leasing now. Constellation Apartments offers luxury rooms, a beautiful pool area, a full gym and a comfy community area. The apartment complex offers rooms ranging from a studio apartment to a three-bedroom unit. Each unit offers a...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
City
Vinemont, AL
Local
Alabama Society
The Cullman Tribune

Big screen, popcorn and auditorium of eager elders – Cullman County Commission on Aging holds first senior movie day

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman area golden agers, with fresh popcorn in hand, chattered with anticipation before viewing “Big Fish” at Daystar Church Thursday. All seniors were invited, and the event was attended by senior centers throughout the county. Residents from assisted living facilities were also in attendance.  The big screen, venue and popcorn were donated by Daystar, and Pepsi Cola provided drinks.  Said Daystar Cullman Campus Pastor Ory Hampton to the seniors, “I just want to say that, on behalf of me, on behalf of our staff and all of Daystar Church, thank you. You are truly special to us. I want...
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

$10.5 million second phase of Madison senior development completed

The second phase of a senior living apartment community in Madison has been completed. Stoneridge Villas, at 1700 Balch Road in Madison, is a collaboration of Pennrose and BLOC Global Development Group. This phase, which began construction in June 2021 and cost $10.5 million, was a project of Birmingham-based Capstone...
MADISON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

City recognizes outstanding citizen – City Garage’s Rod Cook honored by Cullman City Council

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman City Council President Pro Tem Johnny Cook had proud news about a City employee at Monday’s council meeting. City Garage employee Rod Cook was lauded for his good citizenship when, on Saturday, he encountered an 18-year-old Frenchman who was new to town and spoke very little English. The young man had flown into Birmingham, taken an Uber to Cullman and was prepared to ride a bicycle from an apartment near city hall to REHAU Monday morning to report for a five-week internship. Rod Cook hosted the young man for dinner and called Johnny Cook, who arranged...
CULLMAN, AL
travelawaits.com

7 Reasons You’ll Love This Quaint Southern Town Known As Alabama’s Williamsburg

Mooresville, Alabama’s claim to fame can be found in a one-quarter square mile area and boasts a population of fewer than 60 people. Mooresville is not the smallest town in Alabama, but it is in the top 10 from a head count standpoint. It might be puzzling to figure out what lures visitors to this tiny spot in Limestone County, but there are seven great reasons to take a short detour and see it for yourself.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Engagement#Vinemont Schools#Freedom Fest
The Cullman Tribune

DA-Elect Crocker announces transition team

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County District Attorney Elect Champ Crocker on Tuesday announced the formation of his transition team.   Below is Crocker’s announcement, in full:   Today I am announcing the formation of my transition team who will assist me and make recommendations in preparation for my administration. I am grateful to these men and women who are volunteering their time to serve on my transition team. This highly skilled team is made up of law enforcement, an attorney, a physician, a pastor, business owners and a children’s advocate. I look forward to working with these men and women and hearing their recommendations...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘We Got the Beat’

HOLLY POND, Ala. – The Holly Pond Bronco Band finished its two-week fundamentals camp Friday and will start perfecting its halftime performance this week. In its second season under director Steven Porter, the band has 26 band members. “Camp’s going well so far. We’re having great weather for it,” Porter told The Tribune last week. “Our halftime show will be ‘We Got the Beat.’ The songs will be ‘We Got The Beat’ by the Go-Go’s, ‘Rock It!’ by Heriberto Hancock, ‘Congo’ by Gloria Estefan and ‘Can’t Stop the Beat’ from the musical ‘Hairspray.’”  Porter said he will have some new band members...
Hartselle Enquirer

No more horsing around: Celebration Arena in Priceville has been sold

The annual World Racking Horse Celebration in September will likely be the last in Morgan County. The State Products Mart Authority board is selling the event’s venue, the 143-acre Morgan County Celebration Arena property in Priceville, for $2.5 million, according to board director Jimmy Ray Smith. The purchaser, Aaron...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
thebamabuzz.com

13 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, July 25

We’ve got the inside scoop on 13 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including a new groundbreaking in Decatur. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permits values, project addresses and much more!. Alabama Center for the Arts Residence Hall | Decatur. Project Cost: $15,496,572.
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

‘COVID rebound’ concern for Paxlovid users

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Paxlovid is becoming a popular COVID-19 treatment, President Biden even using it to try and get over the coronavirus. It’s an oral antiviral that is supposed to stop the virus from becoming too severe. Studies show it achieves those results almost 90% of the time.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Holly Pond firefighters hosting ‘Day in the Park’ July 30

HOLLY POND, Ala. –  The Holly Pond Volunteer Fire Department and the Town of Holly Pond will host the inaugural Day in the Park at Governors Park Saturday, July 30, from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Fire Chief Mike Harrison explained, “The idea for the Day in the Park came from one of our members. It was a way for our community to meet our members and see some of the things that we do as well as see our equipment. Our town jumped on board and is co-sponsoring the event.” Guests can see equipment up close, get to know their local first...
wvtm13.com

Alabama celebrates 'Sweet Grown Alabama Day'

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Farmers markets across the state of Alabama took part in "Sweet Grown Alabama Day" today. The event was held at markets from Cullman to Foley, and encouraged folks to buy local fresh vegetables and fruits. Three markets were held in the Birmingham area. "With the supply...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Handmade craftsmanship on display

CRANE HILL, Ala. – Flat Rock Church on Sunday, July 31 will host a special quilt show, showcasing the work of 92-year-old Bertha Mae Waldrep of Crane Hill and others. The show will begin at 2 p.m. and feature 21 of Waldrep’s handmade treasures.   Waldrep said she has been quilting as a hobby since she was 5 years old. She doesn’t know how many she’s done over the years but estimated the number to be well over 70 quilts. Waldrep learned to quilt from her mother. “When I’d get home from school, my mama- she didn’t say, ‘Go get your homework,’ she...
CRANE HILL, AL
CBS 42

A couple fell in love with this Alabama wedding venue. Then they read the contract.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Emily Valdez had fallen in love: with her fiancé, of course, but with a wedding venue, too. She’d scoured the internet looking at photos and reading reviews. Eventually, she’d found it – a venue that fit her family’s needs – a place she’d be proud to make a lifelong commitment to her partner. She scheduled and attended a tour, and she loved the venue even more.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Files from yesteryear: From the files of 1937 and 1954

From the files of 1937: Miss Jeanette Green returned Wednesday from Roswell, New Mexico, where she has been since January. Her many friends are glad to see her again at the George Stiefelmeyer Store. College student: “Say, what’s the idea of wearing my raincoat?” Roommate: “You wouldn’t want your new suit wet, would you?” Visitor: “Want you walk as far as the car with me, Tommy?” (Tommy age seven). “I can’t.” “Why not?” Tommy: “Cause we are going to have dinner as soon as you leave.”       From the files of 1954:                         Former Hanceville football star, Howell Trimble, son of Mr. and Mrs. R.O. Trimble has...
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
475K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy