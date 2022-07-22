ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Mumford & Sons band leader Marcus Mumford plots solo Ryman show

By Matthew Leimkuehler, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=103qww_0gp1TZOg00
  • Marcus Mumford, frontman of folk-rock favorite Mumford & Sons, plays the Ryman this fall.
  • The tour supports "(self-titled)," a debut solo album from Mumford.

Halloween weekend with Marcus Mumford, anyone?

The Mumford & Sons frontman performs Oct. 30 at Nashville's celebrated Ryman Auditorium, a Sunday night. The tour stop comes in support of the singer-songwriter's debut solo album, "(self-titled)."

Tickets to see Mumford go on sale July 29 at 10 a.m. CST via ryman.com.

Mumford — known as band leader of the Grammy Award-winning British outfit behind popular folk-rock songs "Little Lion Man," "I Will Wait," "The Cave" and more — releases "(self-titled)" Sept. 16 via Capitol Records. He debuted a ruminative lead single "Cannibal" earlier this month.

The solo jaunt kicks off Sept. 19 in Boulder, Colorado, with stops booked at Austin City Limits music festival, the Wiltern in Los Angeles and Beacon Theatre in New York City. Full dates can be found at marcusmumford.com.

Mumford last headlined a show at the Ryman with Mumford & Sons in 2012; the band also appeared on Nashville's famed stage in 2019 for a performance at the annual Americana Honors & Awards.

In 2019, the band set a concert attendance record at Bridgestone Arena, pulling 19,047 concert-goers.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Mumford
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
441K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy