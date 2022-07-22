Mumford & Sons band leader Marcus Mumford plots solo Ryman show

Marcus Mumford, frontman of folk-rock favorite Mumford & Sons, plays the Ryman this fall.

The tour supports "(self-titled)," a debut solo album from Mumford.

Halloween weekend with Marcus Mumford, anyone?

The Mumford & Sons frontman performs Oct. 30 at Nashville's celebrated Ryman Auditorium, a Sunday night. The tour stop comes in support of the singer-songwriter's debut solo album, "(self-titled)."

Tickets to see Mumford go on sale July 29 at 10 a.m. CST via ryman.com.

Mumford — known as band leader of the Grammy Award-winning British outfit behind popular folk-rock songs "Little Lion Man," "I Will Wait," "The Cave" and more — releases "(self-titled)" Sept. 16 via Capitol Records. He debuted a ruminative lead single "Cannibal" earlier this month.

The solo jaunt kicks off Sept. 19 in Boulder, Colorado, with stops booked at Austin City Limits music festival, the Wiltern in Los Angeles and Beacon Theatre in New York City. Full dates can be found at marcusmumford.com.

Mumford last headlined a show at the Ryman with Mumford & Sons in 2012; the band also appeared on Nashville's famed stage in 2019 for a performance at the annual Americana Honors & Awards.

In 2019, the band set a concert attendance record at Bridgestone Arena, pulling 19,047 concert-goers.