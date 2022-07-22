Court roundup: July 18, 2022
The following criminal hearings took place Monday, July 18 in the 1st Judicial Circuit Court of Hillsdale County as reported by court staff:
- Shaun David Helton of Jonesville pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon and is tentatively scheduled for sentencing at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 29.
- Allison LeeMarie Qualls of Hillsdale did not appear for a criminal pretrial conference on charges of second-degree home invasion and carrying a concealed weapon. A bench warrant was issued for her arrest.
- Andrew Joseph Whitaker, charged with three counts of possession of a firearm by a felon — receiving and concealing stolen firearms and possession of ammunition by a felon — is being sent for a competency examination at the Center for Forensic Psychiatry in Saline before hearings can continue.
- Cora Lucille Yoder of Hillsdale was sentenced to nine months jail with 69 days credit and two years probation for possession of methamphetamine.
- Everett Tyler Peel of Quincy was sentenced to two days jail with two days credit and two years probation for larceny from a motor vehicle and breaking and entering a building with intent to commit larceny.
