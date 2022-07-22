Richland County restaurant inspections: critical violations

The following restaurant inspections with critical violations were conducted by Richland Public Health between July 13 and July 21:

• B.P.O.E. Elks Mansfield Lodge #56, 499 Park Ave. West, Mansfield, July 13. Food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (critical, corrected during inspection). Ice scoop cracked, rendering it no longer easily cleanable. PIC removed from service.

• Bella Brew, 245 Kocheiser Road, Bellville, July 15. Handwashing sink not accessible (critical, corrected during inspection). Hand wash station was observed obstructed by box. Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging and segregation (critical, corrected during inspection). Ice for beverages observed uncovered and subject to sneeze, splash, dirt and dust.

• Friends Convenient Mart, 1605 Fourth St., Ontario, July 18. Presence of live rodents (critical repeat). Observed mouse droppings in the back storage area. Remove all evidence of mouse droppings and monitor area for further activity. Correct by Aug. 1.

• Meijer #126, 1355 N. Lexington Springmill Road, Ontario, July 18. Water dispensed from bulk water machine was not properly disinfected as required (critical repeat). Unable to visually inspect bulk water machine per code. Please contact bulk water company and have a representative present July 25 for inspection of the inside of the bulk water machine.Machine is tagged and will not be able to be used until machine can be inspected.

• Papa John's Pizza #802, 201 S. Main St., Mansfield, July 19. Insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet (critical). Observed outlet pipe from freezer to have improper air gap above rim. Provide a distinguishable air gap above top of rim of floor.

• Arby's #343, 1155 Park Avenue West, Mansfield, July 19. Manual wash solution not being maintained at 110 degrees or above (critical repeat, corrected during inspection). Wash solution in three-compartment sink use was 99 degrees. PIC had remade to 113 degrees.

• Coney Island, 20 S. Park St., Mansfield, July 19. Chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration (critical). Observed no chlorine concentration located at dish wash machine. Discontinue using dishwasher for sanitizing, go to back up three-compartment sink method using QUAT sanitizing test papers. Correct by July 20.

• Speedway #3624, 2132 W. 4th St., Mansfield, July 20. TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed multiple TCS foods in Good To Go cooler below 41 degrees. PIC discarded at time of inspection. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked (critical, corrected during inspection).

Observed improper date marking (more than seven total days) on iced coffee inside self-dispensing machine at coffee counter. Ensure TCS foods are date marked for discard no more than seven days after opening/preparation. Manual wash solution not being maintained at 110 degrees or above (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed wash water set up at three-compartment sink to be 106 degrees. PIC drained at time of inspection.

• Warrior Drive-In & Pizza, 3393 Park Avenue West, Mansfield, July 20. The license holder did not demonstrate achieved sanitization while using a solution other than chlorine, quaternary ammonium or iodine (critical, corrected during inspection). Lactic acid sanitizer was tested at three-compartment sink was below manufacturer required level. PIC remade using chlorine based sanitizer to correct strength.

Working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled (critical, corrected during inspection). Spray bottle with soap mixture was not labeled with common name. Missing and/or incomplete allergen declaration(s) (critical, corrected during inspection). Individually wrapped cookies on counter did not have ingredient label to include allergen statement.

• Camp Otyokwah, 3380 Tugend Road, Butler, July 20. PIC did not ensure employees are properly maintaining temperatures of TCS foods during hot and cold storage (critical, corrected during inspection). Cold-holding chicken and cold-holding lettuce measured at 54 and 48 degrees. Both listed items were put back into cooler after only being out for 20 minutes. Improper washing of hands and arms (critical, corrected during inspection). Food worker observed touching sink faucet handle with clean hands. Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (critical, corrected during inspection).

Probe thermometer observed stuck into hamburger without first being sanitized. Chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration (critical, corrected during inspection). Wiping cloth bucket had no bleach measured in bucket. TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (critical, corrected during inspection). Pre-cut tossed salad lettuce cold holding was measured on food line at 48 degrees. Listed item was removed from serve line and replaced with new lettuce. TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (critical, corrected during inspection). Cold-holding chicken measured at 54 degrees after 20 minutes. Listed item was removed from serve line and put back into cooler.

• Bent Spoons Bakery, 18 Mill Run, Bellville, July 21. Improper washing of hands and arms (critical, corrected during inspection). Food worker observed touching faucet handle with clean hands.

• O'Charley's (store #383), 1335 Lexington Springmill Road N., Mansfield, July 21. Improper use of time as a public health control - four hours (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed butter cups with an approved time in lieu policy that did not have a time marked to indicate the four-hour time period for discard.

For full inspection details, visit healthspace.com/Clients/Ohio/Richland/web.nsf.