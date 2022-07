Montana Sports Scoreboard: Pioneer League, Saturday's horse overnights

PRO BASEBALL

PIONEER BASEBALL LEAGUE

NORTH DIVISION W L Pct. GB STK L10

x-Missoula 2 1 .667 -- L1 2-1

Great Falls 2 1 .667 -- W2 2-1

Idaho Falls 2 1 .667 -- W1 2-1

Glacier 1 2 .333 1 L1 1-2

Billings 1 2 .333 1 L2 1-2

SOUTH DIVISION W L Pct. GB STK L10

Rocky Mountain 2 1 .667 -- W2 2-1

Grand Junction 1 1 .500 0.5 L1 1-1

Boise 1 1 .500 0.5 W1 1-1

x-Ogden 1 2 .333 1 W1 1-2

Northern Colorado 1 2 .333 1 L2 1-2

x-first half division champion

Thursday's results

Great Falls 5, Billings 3

Ogden 12, Missoula 6

Idaho Falls 6, Glacier 4

Boise 11, Grand Junction 2

Rocky Mountain 8, Northern Colorado 7

Friday's late games

Great Falls at Billings

Idaho Falls at Glacier

Ogden at Missoula

Grand Junction at Boise

Rocky Mountain at Northern Colorado in Greeley, Colo.

Saturday's schedule

Great Falls at Billings, 6:35 p.m., Dehler Park

Idaho Falls at Glacier

Ogden at Missoula

Grand Junction at Boise

Rocky Mountain at Northern Colorado in Greeley, Colo.

Sunday's schedule

Great Falls at Billings, 1:05 p.m., Dehler Park

Idaho Falls at Glacier

Ogden at Missoula

Grand Junction at Boise

Rocky Mountain at Northern Colorado in Greeley, Colo.

HORSE RACING

STATE FAIR RACE MEET

At Montana ExpoPark Grandstand

Saturday's overnights

First post: 1 p.m.

1st RACE. (C7) Post 1:00PM Nobles Liquor STARTER ALLOWANCE, PURSE $3,800, 5 1/4 Furlongs, FOR THREE YEAR OLDS AND UPWARD WHICH HAVE STARTED FOR A CLAIMING PRICE OF $3,200 OR LESS IN 2021 - 2022.1 XTREME LYRA (B) '14 G 126 Smith, C 2 HAVE A LIL PEPPER (BL) '17 G 126 Preciado, R 3 CATS OUT TONITE (B) '16 G 126 Butterfly, P 4 XINGFU (BL) '17 M 121 Gervais, H 5 ABRAA JABRAA (B) '17 M 121 Gamez, F 6 PIERPONT (BL) '15 G 126 Wood, D 7 RIDGEFIELD ROCKET (BL) '15 G 126 BirdRattler, J 8 MOONLIGHT BLUE (BL) '14 G *121 Johnson, S 2nd RACE. (C3) Post 1:25PM All State Signs ALLOWANCE, PURSE $3,600, 5 1/4 Furlongs, FOR THREE YEAR OLDS AND UPWARD WHICH HAVE NOT WON A RACE IN 2022.1 JUST CLASSY (L) '17 M 121 Gamez, F 2 THREE RED SEVENS (BL) '12 G 126 Preciado, R 3 GAMERA (BL) '15 G 126 BirdRattler, J 4 CARSON'S FIREBALL (B) '13 G 126 Gervais, H 5 WALK ON WATER (BL) '15 G 126 Wood, D 6 OFF AGAIN ON AGAIN (B) '17 G 126 Butterfly, P7 FANTASTRY (BRZ) (B) '16 G 126 Smith, C 3rd RACE. (CS1) Post 1:50PM CLAIMING $3,200 R & R Lounge, PURSE $3,600, 5 1/4 Furlongs, FOR THREE YEAR OLDS AND UPWARD WHICH HAVE NOT WON TWO RACES IN 2021 - 2022.1 COUNTRY CURE (B) '15 G $3,200 126 BirdRattler, J 2 TCHULA SUNSET (B) '14 G $3,200 126 Gamez, F 3 JULIE ARKANSAS (B) '17 M $3,200 121 Smith, C 4 AFLEETASHA (BL) '12 G $3,200 126 Wood, D 4th RACE. (C5) Post 2:15PM Hoglund's Work and Western Wear QUARTER HORSE ALLOWANCE, PURSE $3,600, 660 Yards, FOR THREE YEAR OLDS AND UPWARD.1 SILVER FLASH (B) '13 G 126 Wood, D 2 WON OAK (B) '12 G 126 Gervais, H 3 KILLER LEAVING YOU (B) '15 G 126 Smith, C 4 KEYSTONESCOUNTRYBOY (B) '16 G 126 BirdRattler, J 5 STUPENDOUS 109 (B) '14 G 126 Preciado, R 5th RACE. (CX3) Post 2:40PM Cascade County Commissioners CLAIMING $4,000-$3,200, PURSE $3,700, 5 1/4 Furlongs, FOR FILLIES AND MARES THREE YEARS OLD AND UPWARD.1 RIVER RAIN (BL) '17 M $4,000 126 Wood, D 2 AUNT GAYLE (B) '13 M $4,000 126 Preciado, R 3 SONGBIRD EYDIE (B) '17 M $4,000 126 BirdRattler, J 4 NINADAVINA (B) '16 M $4,000 126 Gervais, H 5 DAISY CREEK (B) '13 M $4,000 126 Smith, C 6 BRITE LILY (BL) '16 M $4,000 126 Wertz, D 7 LIZETTA (B) '15 M $4,000 126 Gamez, F 8 POSEIDON'S MAGIC (BL) '18 F $4,000 126 Butterfly, P 6th RACE. (CS2) Post 3:05PM Cowboys Bar CLAIMING $2,500, PURSE $3,700, 7 Furlongs, FOR THREE YEAR OLDS AND UPWARD.1 MR VIEW (BL) '16 G $2,500 126 Wood, D 2 PREFERRED PROSPECT (BL) '16 G $2,500 126 Gamez, F 3 FRAT BOY (BL) '12 G $2,500 126 BirdRattler, J4 COUNTRY SUMMER (B) '12 G $2,500 126 Gervais, H 5 DYLAN J. T. (B) '15 G $2,500 126 Smith, C 7th RACE. (CX2) Post 3:30PM Howard's Pizza ALLOWANCE, PURSE $3,700, 5 1/4 Furlongs, FOR THREE YEAR OLDS AND UPWARD WHICH HAVE NEVER WON TWO RACES.1 FLUSHING FLASH (BL) '19 C 122 Gervais, H 2 INGLENOOK (BL) '16 M 121 Wood, D 3 TAP THAT SPOT (B) '17 M 121 BirdRattler, J 4 TWO SOCKS MAC (B) '19 G 122 Smith, C 5 TOUCH OF POWER (BL) '15 G 126 Gamez, F 8th RACE. (C6) Post 3:55PM Halftime Sports Bar & Casino ALLOWANCE OPTIONAL CLAIMING $4,000, PURSE $3,800, 5 1/4 Furlongs, FOR THREE YEAR OLDS AND UPWARD WHICH HAVE NEVER WON THREE RACES OR OPTIONAL CLAIMING PRICE OF $4,000.1 ROCKIN ROG (B) '16 G $4,000 126 Butterfly, P 2 CORKY (BL) '16 G 126 Gervais, H 3 MALIBU ROSE (BL) '19 F 119 Wood, D 4 BIG BAD BRIAN (BL) '18 G 126 BirdRattler, J 5 WHO'S CHEATIN WHO (BL) '18 G 126 Gamez, F 6 FRED (BL) '18 G $4,000 126 Wertz, D 7 SUPERSERG (B) '15 G 126 Smith, C