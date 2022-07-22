ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Registration Now Open for Free Teen Driver Safety Class

By Source Staff
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JfYHF_0gp1T5FN00

Registration is now open for the Metropolitan Police Department’s FREE Driver Awareness Class for high school aged teens, scheduled for Saturday, August 13 from 8 a.m.-noon.

This popular course will be held in the community room of the MNPD’s West Precinct, 5500 Charlotte Pike. It is open to all high school aged teens, regardless of county of residence.

The class, taught by Nashville police officers, will not offer behind the wheel training, but rather will focus on impaired driving, distracted driving and overall traffic safety.

Persons interested in signing up for this program may do so on-line at this link:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mainstreetclarksville.com

Public Safety Training Complex opens Tuesday

The community is invited to the Montgomery County Public Safety Training Complex (PSTC) on July 26, 2022 from 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. for a grand opening celebration along with a re-naming Dedication. The PSTC is located at 2275 Dotsonville Road and rests upon 326 acres nestled in northern...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
WKRN News 2

1 dead after 2-vehicle crash in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County. It happened in Clarksville on Whitfield Road, near Old Trenton Road, around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities say Whitfield Road was closed between Abby Lou Drive and Old Trenton Road as they investigated, but it has since reopened. There is no […]
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

One Killed in Saturday Accident on Bradyville Pike in Rutherford County

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) UPDATE - WGNS has more information on a Bradyville Pike accident that occurred on Saturday afternoon around 3PM (07/23/22). 70-Year-old Antonio Pena was driving a 2003 Ford Windstar minivan when he ran off the left side of the road, colliding into a culvert. The van came to a rest after hitting a tree near the Bradyville Convenience Center in the 6000 block of Bradyville Pike, close to Manus Road.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Education
Nashville, TN
Education
City
Nashville, TN
City
Charlotte, TN
WSMV

Smyrna man dies from transmission debris in Rutherford County

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Smyrna man died after he was hit by transmission debris while driving. On Sunday, in Rutherford County, 30-year-old Davis Christopher was driving a 1994 Ford Mustang east on Interstate 840 near mile marker 58. All of a sudden, the transmission dropped out of the car and ricocheted on the asphalt, sending debris that struck three other vehicles driving west.
SMYRNA, TN
WSMV

Missing Murfreesboro man found safe

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police announced they had safely located a man who had been missing since Monday. MPD said that 28-year-old Sherman Jamal Simmons was found on Tuesday morning, after he and his girlfriend had an argument and he took off on Monday. The girlfriend told police he...
MURFREESBORO, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distracted Driving#Driver Safety
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WSMV

Rutherford County officials locate missing juvenile

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s office located a missing juvenile Saturday. Authorities are looking for missing juvenile Kyle Smith, who left his Rhodes Lane home Friday night and had reportedly not returned home. At 1:36 p.m., officials confirmed that Kyle had been located.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WKRN News 2

Woman reported missing from Lebanon group home

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Lebanon Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. Jayci Brooks, 32, was reported missing by her group home in Lebanon on Monday, July 25. Workers at the home say she took her belongings, except required medications, and...
LEBANON, TN
Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro Police Looking for Armed Robbery Suspect

Detectives need assistance in identifying the person who robbed Florence Point Market on Florence Road on July 6. The armed robber entered the store with an AR style rifle and demanded the employees give money from the cash register and the safe. The robber threatened to shoot them if they didn’t comply. The robber got away with nearly $1,000.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy