BasBlue launches foundation to support female, nonbinary entrepreneurs in Detroit

By Chanel Stitt, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago
The BasBlue women's and nonbinary organization has launched two fellowship programs for entrepreneurs to receive access to capital and business incubation.

The fellowship programs are a part of the new BasBlue Foundation, and so far, the organization has raised $600,000 toward the fund. The foundation had an initial goal to raise $2 million by the end of 2023, and it has since increased to a goal of $6 million over the next three years.

"It was part of our strategic priorities over time to not just have these women (members of BasBlue) getting together for educational opportunities, but to also be able to support women by providing capital for entrepreneurship, from the ideation phase all the way through the development and creating pitches," said Miah Davis, engagement and philanthropy manager at BasBlue.

One program receiving funding is the BasBlue Zero-to-One Fellowship, which assists participants for a year with accessing capital at an early stage, financial and legal planning, coaching and mentorship.

Grace Wojcik, impact and program manager at BasBlue, said this program will be "geared toward folks who are looking to get an idea off the ground for a business, whether that's a product or a service. This fellowship is going to give them the tools to be able to do that successfully."

At the end of the fellowship, participants will be given a small business grant. Applications for the fellowship will open next week and it is open to the public, not just the organization's members. Four to eight fellows will be selected this year, said Wojcik.

The foundation's second fellowship, called Founders + Fund(Her)s program, will assist founders who are in the early stages of their businesses.

"We're really interested in building the next generation of business owners, creators, designers, any thing you can think of, and our initiation, our gateway into that are these fellowship programs," Davis said.

Funding partners of the first $600,000 include the Total Health Care Foundation, the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation and The Remington Group, according to a news release.

Shannon Wilson, executive director of the Total Health Care Foundation, said in a news release that Total Health Care Foundation and Priority Health "firmly believe that removing barriers to wellness makes a positive impact on the community. The BasBlue Foundation is addressing that same belief by providing support to women from the ground up and helping identify a path to success.”

The foundation is committed to focusing on access, incubation and growth, BasBlue's Wojcik said.

"We know that we're not the first and only people to do this type of a program, but we wanted to be an additional resource for those entrepreneurs in the area," she said. "And we're working with different neighborhood organizations, who also do different skill trainings, professional development courses that can support entrepreneurs."

The organization started in October 2021 to connect women and nonbinary people in Detroit, and it is approaching a milestone of 700 members. It plans to host a volunteer cleanup day with Arise Detroit and Detroit Public Schools Community District 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Aug. 6, with hopes to have 100 people present.

To find out more information about the fellowships, visitbasblueus.com/foundation.

To sign up for the volunteer day, visit basblueus.com/volunteer.

Contact staff writer Chanel Stitt on Twitter: @ByChanelStitt. Become a subscriber or gift a subscription.

