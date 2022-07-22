ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GoGlass welcomes new manager

By Hannah Combs
Bay Times & Record Observer
Bay Times & Record Observer
 4 days ago
President and CEO of GoGlass Brett Towers, left, welcomes new Kent Island manager Chuck Chambers. STEPHEN HUNTER

CHESTER — GoGlass, Delmarva’s number one glass company has added a new manager to their Red Apple Plaza location on Kent Island. Chuck Chambers has spent many years in the building industry on the Eastern Shore and brings a wealth of knowledge to the company and its customers. “He is a very lucky find”, said Brett Towers, president and CEO. “Chuck made a successful career in the building industry. So he understands how to help customers get exactly what they want and need. That’s very important in our business because our reputation has been built on our speed and dedication to do the job right. We do everything glass, friendly and fast.”

In addition to adding Chambers to their team of glass experts, GoGlass just celebrated their 40th anniversary on Delmarva. This is also the first anniversary of their Kent Island showroom. “We have a lot to be thankful for. Between celebrating 40 years in business, the first year of our Kent Island location, and bringing Chuck on board, we have made great strides. I’m very happy with our progress.”

