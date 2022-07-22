ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday at Hayward: World record on alert as McLaughlin runs in women's 400 hurdle final

By Chris Hansen, Register-Guard
 4 days ago
Sydney McLaughlin was barely out of breath when she finished her 400-meter hurdler semifinal Wednesday night in 52.17.

Could that be a sign the world record might get reset again at Hayward Field on Friday during the 7:50 p.m. final?

McLaughlin, 22, first became the world record-holder last summer in Eugene during her win at the Olympic Trials in 51.90. She broke that in Tokyo when she won Olympic gold in 51.46, and then broke it again in June when she ran 51.41 during the USATF Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field.

She’ll be joined in the final by fellow Americans Dalilah Muhammad — the 2019 world champion — Shamier Little and Britton Wilson, the NCAA champion from Arkansas.

“I felt it was a good day to get faster,” McLaughlin said after her semifinal heat. “I just need to shake off some of the nerves and get ready for Friday. I can't wait to have my teammates join me in the final. I just want to be free, give all I have and leave it all on the track.

Other highlights on Friday

Women’s 4x100 relay semifinals, 5:40 p.m. — Jamaica won the 2019 world championship and the 2020 Olympic title. Former Duck Kemba Nelson is in the relay pool for Jamaica. She advanced to the 100 semifinals earlier this week. Another former Duck, Jenna Prandini, was on the U.S. team that won silver in Tokyo, though she isn’t in the relay pool for this meet.

Men’s 4x100 relay semifinals, 6:05 p.m. — The relay pool for the U.S. lost its top sprinter when 100-meter champ Fred Kerley got injured Tuesday during the 200 semifinals. The U.S. still has plenty of talent available in Marvin Bracy and Trayvon Bromell, who went 2-3 behind Kerley as the Americans swept the medals in the 100. Also available is former Duck Kyree King.

Other finals on Friday — Women’s javelin, 6:20 p.m.; women’s 400, 7:15 p.m.; men’s 400, 7:35 p.m.

Follow Chris Hansen on Twitter@chansen_RG or email atchansen@registerguard.com.

For more sports coverage, visit registerguard.com. Want more stories like this? Subscribe to get unlimited access and support local journalism.

How to watch Friday

TV: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., USA Network

Other ways to watch: All televised coverage will be simul-streamed via NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app, with programming with Peacock Premium. For a complete sched

