Mega Millions jackpot now a whopping $660 million

WSB Radio
 4 days ago
After no one won in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing, the jackpot has now gone up to a whopping $660 million.

If you win and take the cash option on this jackpot, that’s more than $359 million.

The next drawing is Friday night. The jackpot is now the third largest in the lottery’s history.

You can watch the LIVE Mega Millions drawing every Tuesday and Friday night on our sister station, WSB-TV at 11 p.m.

There’s also a chance the jackpot could still go up by the time of Friday night’s drawing.

The first jackpot win of 2022 was a $426 million prize won in California on Jan. 28.

The next jackpot that was won happened in New York on March 8, with a prize of $128 million.

The third jackpot of the year, at $110 million, was won in Minnesota on April 12 — that was the state’s first jackpot winner.

In the very next drawing, a Tennessee ticket won the $20 million jackpot on April 15.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot ever drawn was $1.537 billion, drawn on Oct. 23, 2018. Only one winning ticket was sold in South Carolina, making it the world’s largest lottery prize ever won on a single ticket.

