ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Ron Lujan, former restaurateur and Akron's original Burger Boy, dies at 96

By Mark J. Price, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00KYja_0gp1SDG900

Akron’s original Burger Boy has passed away.

Former Akron restaurateur Ron Lujan, a Fairlawn resident whose drive-in chain included nearly a dozen locations in the 1960s, died unexpectedly Wednesday at age 96.

“Definitely our light is dimming,” said his wife, Marilyn Lujan. “He certainly was loved by everyone.”

The original Burger Boy: Former Akron restaurateur Ron Lujan looks back on career

Lujan was a well-respected businessman and a devoted husband and father. His family admired his honesty, integrity and intellect.

“A funny guy, a nice guy, truly a nice person,” his wife said.

Lujan’s Burger Boy, in 1956

He opened his first restaurant, Lujan’s Burger Boy, in 1956 on Tallmadge Circle, expanded with Lujan’s Family Restaurants and operated 11 locations in Northeast Ohio at the peak of his career.

The Rochester native moved from New York to Ohio around 1952 after answering an ad for a salesman at a Cleveland company that sold food products.

He was 29 when he opened Lujan’s Burger Boy on April 10, 1956.

Lujan found a site on Tallmadge Circle and persuaded the property owner to construct a restaurant with curb service. The drive-in had parking for 60 automobiles and featured waitresses known as “curbettes” who took orders from customers.

The drive-in’s specialty was the Burger Boy, a double cheeseburger with a quarter pound of meat, melted cheese, pickle, shredded lettuce and special sauce on a triple-decker bun.

“It was a constant line waiting to get in,” Lujan recalled in a Beacon Journal profile published in April.

“We had so many people reach out to us after that article,” Marilyn Lujan said.

Some had worked at Lujan’s restaurants. Some were former customers. Some wanted to know the recipe to the secret sauce.

Note: It’s still a secret.

Restaurant memories:When fast food was fresh: These national chains transformed Akron dining habits

Second course:When fast food was fresh (Part 2): Burgers, fish, chicken and tacos

In 1957, Lujan opened a second restaurant at 2050 S. Main St. in Akron near Waterloo Road. In 1959, he opened a third at 1450 E. Main St. in Kent.

“Every year, we tried to open one,” he told the Beacon Journal.

He had an opportunity to join Akron restaurateur Richard Heidman in bringing the first McDonald’s franchise to Summit County in 1959, but amusingly, at least in retrospect, Lujan turned him down.

“I said, ‘Dick, you’re not going to make any money on 15-cent hamburgers,’ ” Lujan recalled. “See how smart I was?”

In 1960, he opened a drive-in at 2645 State Road in Cuyahoga Falls. In 1961, he added a restaurant at 2196 E. Market St. He began to offer indoor dining, rebranded as Lujan’s Family Restaurants (“Home of the Burger Boy”), expanded his menu and transitioned from drive-ins.

Lujan also opened restaurants at 1544 S. Hawkins Ave. near Wooster-Hawkins Shopping Center and 2650 W. Market St. near Fairlawn Shopping Center.

By the 1970s, Lujan operated restaurants in Akron, Canton, Cuyahoga Falls, Fairlawn, Kent, Massillon, Tallmadge and Wooster.

In 1979, he invested in a Florida burger chain, Wuv’s, leading a group that brought a franchise to Akron. Several Wuv’s restaurants were planned for Summit County, but only one opened on East Tallmadge Avenue before the chain folded two years later.

More successful was Shea-Nanigans, a restaurant that Lujan opened in 1979 with business partner Bill Shea. That is where Lujan met Marilyn, a Cleveland teacher who came in as a customer. They met in 1979 and got married in 1987.

Lujan eventually sold his restaurants. Some, like the ones in Tallmadge and Fairlawn, became Big Boys.

The 24-hour Lujan’s restaurant on State Road, famous for its breakfast bar, was the last one left before it closed in the late 1980s.

According to his family, Lujan never dwelled on the past and always looked forward. He remained positive in his outlook and actions.

Marilyn Lujan said her husband never gave unsolicited advice — except maybe when it came to dining in a chilly restaurant. Then he would speak up to employees.

“Ron would say to them, ‘The air conditioning should be for the customers, not the help.’ You know how cold restaurants are sometimes. That’s the only unsolicited advice he would give.”

In addition to his wife, Lujan is survived by five children: Rolin Frederick “R.F.,” Allan Michael, Cheryl Lynn, Ross Christopher, Daniel Radney and Patricia Jane. His son Allan Michael preceded him death.

“He had a major presence in all the kids’ lives,” his wife said.

Survivors also include seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

“The grandchildren and great-grandchildren adored him,” Marilyn Lujan said. “He used to sing songs to them and they loved that.”

Per his request, Lujan will be cremated. A memorial service is tentatively planned for Aug. 5 at St. Sebastian Parish in Akron.

Lujan loved to eat burgers. He craved them constantly and always perked up at the mention of McDonald’s. His wife used to pick up McDonald’s cheeseburgers for him four times a week.

“I would always say, ‘Ron, this isn’t the healthiest lunch,’ but he would say it doesn’t matter at his age,” she said.

He most have known something. He lived to be 96 on a steady diet of tasty burgers. He enjoyed them until the very end.

“Actually, he had one the day he died,” she said.

Once a Burger Boy, always a Burger Boy.

Mark J. Price can be reached at mprice@thebeaconjournal.com.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whbc.com

Four Weekend Shootings in Akron, Two Dead

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Four people shot, two of them dead. That’s the crime story from Akron, as police try to sort out what happened on a violent weekend. A 36-year-old man was shot in the chest early Saturday morning, found in a driveway on Wildwood Avenue.
AKRON, OH
WKBN

Ohio student drowns during football outing

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — An Akron Public Schools student reportedly drowned last week, the district confirmed. The student, who was going into 9th grade this year, was reportedly on an outing with the Ellet high school football team at Melanie Lake in Uniontown Thursday when the incident took place.
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wooster, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Florida State
Akron, OH
Food & Drinks
City
Canton, OH
City
Akron, OH
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
City
Mcdonald, OH
City
Rochester, OH
Akron, OH
Lifestyle
City
Fairlawn, OH
City
Massillon, OH
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
City
Florida, OH
Alina Andras

5 amazing steakhouses in Ohio

If your favorite thing to order when you go out is a good steak, then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: five amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely make time to visit if you want to see what a good steak tastes like.
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Suspect shoots man 6 times at Akron store

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department is looking for a suspect who was caught on surveillance video shooting another man six times. The police department released photos from the surveillance Tuesday. Police say the shooting happened on July 23 around 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot of...
AKRON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheryl Lynn
whbc.com

More Local Funding for HOF Village – Canton Mayor Explains

The City of Canton is joining forces with Stark County and a foundation to help move the HOF Village forward. Pam Cook speaks with Mayor Tom Bernabei about the money and why the city will loan it. Tune in every Tuesday at morning at 7:20 to hear from Mayor Bernabei...
CANTON, OH
wksu.org

The Rev. Bob Begin, Cleveland's 'rebel priest' and champion of the poor, dies

The Rev. Bob Begin, who earned the title “Rebel Priest” early in his career and was never afraid to stand up to authority to help the marginalized, has died. He was 84. The longtime pastor of St. Colman Catholic Church on Cleveland’s West Side, Begin devoted his life to not only churchgoers, but immigrants and homeless people in the city.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurateur#Family Restaurants#Hamburgers#Food Drink#Burger Boy
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

2 killed in deadly weekend in Akron

AKRON, Ohio – The Summit County Coroner is investigating two homicides that took place over the weekend in Akron. On Saturday afternoon, at about 3:15 p.m., the medical examiner’s office said police were called to the 200 block of Wildwood Avenue where they found a man with a gunshot wound to the torso. The 36-year-old was in the driveway of the home.
AKRON, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

Fallen soldier from Painesville among 68 being honored with cross-country motorcycle ride

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — From Eugene, Oregon to Arlington National Cemetery, a group is on a cross-country ride to honor and remember those who died while serving our country. “We are stopping to honor a total of 68 fallen soldiers and their families and through 18 different states,” said Warren Williamson, the Executive Director of the Tribute to Fallen Soldiers: Eugene, Oregon. “It's a mission of love. It's a mission of reverence.”
PAINESVILLE, OH
27 First News

Darshell Denise Scott, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darshell D. Scott, 43, Youngstown went to Heaven to be with God on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at her residence. Darshell was born November 21, 1978 in Youngstown, a daughter of Alvin Rivers, Jr. and Rita Scott. She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School. Darshell...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy