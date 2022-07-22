Police respond to crash in Providence

A 24-year-old man is dead after his motorcycle was struck by an SUV in Worcester on Saturday night, police said. The victim’s identity has not been released at this time. Worcester Police Department said in a Facebook post that they received a report of the crash at the intersection of Grafton Street and Sunderland Road at approximately 9 p.m. on Saturday. At the scene, officers found the motorcycle on the ground and the victim underneath a Toyota SUV.

