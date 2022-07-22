Police respond to crash in Providence

Providence police investigators believe a fatal shooting involving a teenage victim this past weekend was a targeted attack. Fifteen-year-old Ger'Vonte Tilson was found lying in a driveway on Wallace Street Saturday night. The family is demanding justice, and authorities say they're trying to deliver it with an arrest. Providence Police...
(WJAR) — Crews responded to a fire on Fourth Avenue in Cranston on Tuesday. Fire officials said no one was injured, but three out of eleven cats were not accounted for during the rescue. There is no further update on the status of the cats at last check. Crews...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Providence community is heartbroken and concerned after three separate shootings this past weekend. One of them resulted in the killing of Ger'Vontae Tilson, a 15-year-old boy. His family has put together a GoFundMe page to help pay for his funeral. Police also responded to...
State police are investigating multiple fatal crashes that happened over the weekend in eastern Massachusetts. Damiah Bosden-Wigfall, 26, died in a fiery crash on Friday, July 23, just after 2 a.m. in Avon, when her 2015 Hyundai slammed into a dump truck and burst into flames, Massachusetts State Police said.
(WJAR) — The suspect in an hours-long standoff with police in North Providence will have a court hearing on Monday. Gino Rotondo faces several charges following a 16-hour standoff on Stephanie Drive with police that ended on July 13. A status hearing is scheduled at Third Division District Court.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A fire broke out at a detailing business on Prescott Street in Providence on Monday afternoon. An official said tires caught on fire, and the flames spread to the building. The inside of the building and the roof were damaged, but the building was not...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A man on a scooter was struck by a car in Providence on Sunday night. Police responded to Broad Street at Detroit Avenue at about 9:30 p.m. No further information was immediately available. Police said the collision is under investigation.
A 24-year-old man is dead after his motorcycle was struck by an SUV in Worcester on Saturday night, police said. The victim’s identity has not been released at this time. Worcester Police Department said in a Facebook post that they received a report of the crash at the intersection of Grafton Street and Sunderland Road at approximately 9 p.m. on Saturday. At the scene, officers found the motorcycle on the ground and the victim underneath a Toyota SUV.
(WJAR) — A motorcycle ride on Monday remembered a fallen ACI correctional officer. The Beyond The Call of Duty Memorial motorcycle ride honored the late correctional officer Richard Carchia. The 55-year-old Carchia worked at Medium Security and passed away of COVID-19 complications in December, according to the Rhode Island...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The American Red Cross is helping one family after a fire in Providence on Sunday morning. The fire appears to have broken out just after midnight a house on Rhodes Street. Windows of the house were boarded up. Fire appeared to have burned through the...
Providence police made a firearms arrest on Sunday night while assigned to Puerto Rican Festival Detail. The arrest occurred at Sumter Street and Broad Street. Shortly before 11 PM Sunday, two officers on festival detail said they saw a man standing next to a scooter — wearing a full ski mask and also a fanny pack.
A family is morning the loss of a Massachusetts man who died while going out for a swim on Sunday. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, just after 4:30 p.m., the Winchester Police and Fire Departments, the Stoneham Fire Department, and Massachusetts State Police responded to a report of a possible drowning of an adult male in Upper Mystic Lake off Sandy Beach in Winchester. Local Officers and Firefighters along with the State Police Dive Team and State Police Air Wing responded to the scene.
On Sunday Morning at 2:44 AM, Rhode Island State Police arrested Luis Moreno Diaz, 19, of 378 Manton Avenue, apt. #1, Providence, Rhode Island. Diaz was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor and/or Drugs – First Offense – BAC .15 Greater (Phase I BAC .159% / Phase II BAC .151%).
One person is dead and four are in the hospital with serious injuries after a three-car accident in downtown Worcester on Saturday night, police say. According to a Facebook post by the Worcester Police Department, officers observed a stolen white SUV driving north quickly on Main Street at approximately 9:30 p.m. An officer activated his blue lights and attempted to stop the vehicle, but called off the pursuit when the SUV did not stop and began operating erratically.
