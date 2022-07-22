ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Taqueria Del Primo will feature new specialty at old Chili John's location

By Tina Dettman-Bielefeldt
Green Bay Press-Gazette
Green Bay Press-Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W5rIF_0gp1RjLU00

A spicy bowl of chili will be giving way to a spicy taco in a few weeks when the former Chili John's location on Military Avenue in Green Bay becomes Taqueria Del Primo.

Karen Cendejas of Green Bay and her father, Juvencio Cendejas, will be operating the takeout and sit-down restaurant after completing a remodeling of the space.

“It will be a different concept than the restaurant and bar that my dad operates on Main Street," Karen Cendejas said. "That restaurant, La Carreta, is more of a full menu restaurant and bar while Taqueria Del Primo will be focused on tacos.”

Having been raised in the restaurant business, she will be working closely with her dad, who has owned restaurants for 30 years. She recalls the hours spent at family-owned restaurants.

“As soon as I could start working, I did,” Karen said. “I experienced every part of the business.”

In addition, she earned a bachelor’s degree and obtained a real estate license (she works with Keller Williams). Her days are spent marketing residential and commercial properties, working with her dad and planning the new business. The pandemic affected many restaurants, and as she sees many of them close, she reflects on what she learned.

“When the pandemic hit, we redid our business model at the restaurant," she said. "Because we were closed and couldn’t sell alcohol, we focused on carryout food. It was a win and lose situation. We brought in new customers and lost some.”

That experience led to seeing the benefits of that type of business model. She and her dad talked about what works at the current location and how they can adopt those successes. Within the Hispanic community, there was also the concern of not duplicating someone else’s concept.

In her family, about 10 other family members own Mexican restaurants between the Green Bay and Fox Cities areas.

“We are very good at helping each other,” she said. “We give each other tips and talk about creating sales. We each have our own specialty and try to do something different so we aren’t intentionally creating conflict.”

The niche at Taqueria Del Primo will be a focus on tacos. There will be about 10 varieties from shredded beef to steak. Her favorite is the birria tacos, made of Mexican stew and cheese and dipped in the consommé. Along with the tacos, there will be Mexican rice and refried beans. Homemade sauces will be available for sale.

Her dad will be the “face of the restaurant” while she works behind the scenes. She has selected software to track sales and inventory, and took a class to learn how to operate Excel, a program that allows users to format, organize and calculate data in a spreadsheet.

“My role is to manage the restaurant,” Karen said. “My dad and I talked about what has worked in our current location and the different types of marketing we can do. When people come in, we want it to feel welcoming and friendly. You come to eat, but it is still an experience.”

Part of the experience will be an open concept design. The grill and kitchen will be in the center of the dining area so people can see everything being made. Traditional Mexican colors, green and red, will adorn the interior. Equipment is already being placed, and the renovation is underway.

There have been some supply chain issues, but Karen Cendejas is adapting by finding new suppliers. Higher costs have made it difficult to keep prices low at La Carreta, and she said she will be trying to do whatever she can to maintain high quality and affordable prices. Some of the items that have been in short supply include carryout necessities like napkins and utensils.

The other challenge is one faced by most restaurants. As her dad plans on spending most of his time at the Military location, they are trying to find management and employees for La Carreta.

“It has been hard to find employees, especially waitresses who are bilingual," Karen said. "In the past months, it has taken weeks and weeks to hire someone with those qualifications.”

Her father is bilingual, but Karen is not as fluent. As a family, they had originally settled in California, but moved to Green Bay about 10 years ago. She graduated from Notre Dame Academy, and said she recalls walking from school past Chili John’s. When she saw that it was for sale, the location seemed ideal.

“The number of businesses on the east side of Green Bay seem to be expanding faster than the west side," she said. "We have customers coming from the west side and thought this would be a great location.”

Mexican restaurants are gaining popularity among all segments of the population, and Cendejas says that much of that is due to the Hispanic work ethic and entrepreneurial spirit that brings quality restaurants to the community.

“The Hispanics are risk-takers,” she said. “They’ve already taken such a risk coming to a new country that they are willing to risk it all, knowing that they can start all over if they need to. We are ready to put in our all, because you’ll never succeed if you’re scared.”

Tina Dettman-Bielefeldt is co-owner of DB Commercial Real Estate in Green Bay and past district director for SCORE, Wisconsin.

