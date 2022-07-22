ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Xavi Will Hold A Meeting In The US With Frenkie De Jong And Memphis Depay To Push For Their Exits Amid Manchester United Interest

By Saul Escudero
 4 days ago

According to recent reports, Manchester United signing target Frenkie De Jong will hold a meeting with his manager Xavi Hernandez to sort his future out.

The Blaugrana manager has talked with the club's sporting directory upon Xavi Hernandez's arrival to the United States.

It was claimed that Barcelona made it clear that the sales of Midfielder Frenkie De Jong and Memphis Depay are a priority.

Thus, the Cules could stabilize financially wise after the signings of Ferran Torres, Raphina and Robert Lewandowski.

According to reports from Spanish outlet Sport: Both players are reluctant to leave Barcelona, but indoors the 'Cules' understand their sales will be massively beneficial for the La Liga side.

This is the reason why Xavi Hernandez will talk to each one of them in the following days to clarify the situation.

Frenkie De Jong, as well as Memphis Depay, are aware of Barca's financial stance but not sportingly wise.

A bit of pressure from Hernandez might end up convincing the players that it is the best for all parties if they could open up for a move this transfer window.

At the moment, Midfielder Frenkie De Jong has official offers over the table from Manchester United and Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Memphis Depay is waiting for an attractive offer from the European elite to consider moving this summer.

