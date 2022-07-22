Suspect dead after police open fire during SWAT call in Gwinnett County

Suspect dead after police open fire during SWAT situation (Gwinnett County Police Department)

A suspect is dead after a shooting involving police in Gwinnett County.

Gwinnett County police said a SWAT team responded to a domestic call off Templeton Lane and Templeton Drive in Loganville.

Police said the SWAT situation ended with officers firing shots. The suspect died at the scene.

Details around the domestic call have not been released at this time. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate.

>> Stay with 95.5 WSB and WSBRadio.com for the latest.

©2022 Cox Media Group