KENTWOOD - A woman was killed in a car wreck Monday morning when another driver reportedly ignored a stop sign and slammed into the drivers-side of her Jeep. State Police said a truck, driven by 25-year-old David Hyde, came to the intersection of LA-440 and LA-1061 around 10:30 a.m. Troopers said Hyde ran the stop sign and hit 35-year-old Shaquanti Moore's Jeep on the drivers-side.

KENTWOOD, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO