Oklahoma City, OK

OHP graduates first ‘Bridge Academy’ class

By FOX23.com News Staff
 4 days ago
Oklahoma Highway Patrol's first Bridge Academy Courtesy Oklahoma Highway Patrol

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol on Thursday graduated its first class of officers who came to the agency through its “Bridge Academy.”

The new troopers have law enforcement experience elsewhere and didn’t have to repeat all their training.

“Why not offer them the opportunity to come and train with us and not make them go through training they’ve already gone through in the past, and as troopers, we’re already in the community anyway, so we don’t have to uproot them from their community — they can stay where they’re at and just work for the Oklahoma Highway Patrol,” spokesman Trooper Eric Foster said.

Eleven cadets graduated from the academy. Foster said OHP is already recruiting for the next class.

IN THIS ARTICLE
