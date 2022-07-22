Stetson Bennett shares his ‘Top Gun’ moment: ‘Those guys are the best’
Winning a National Championship isn’t the coolest thing Stetson Bennett has done. He was one of the many Bulldogs who played a central role in doing accomplishing said mission.
The Georgia quarterback though did get a truly unique experience back in April when he got a chance to fly with The U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels in Vidalia, Ga.
“That was the coolest thing I’ve ever done and probably ever will do,” Bennett said. “If you get a chance, do it.”
