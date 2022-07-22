ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Which Fort Worth-area high school receiver will have the best season in 2022?

Which Fort Worth-area high school receiver will have the best season in 2022?

You can vote multiple times.

Voting ends 9 AM Sunday.

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

TCU School of Medicine to be renamed in honor of Anne Burnett Marion

The TCU School of Medicine will be renamed the Anne Burnett Marion School of Medicine, TCU officials announced Monday in a press release. The school will be known as the Burnett School of Medicine and is named in honor of Fort Worth native and philanthropist Anne Burnett Marion. Marion died in 2020, but her Burnett Foundation has gifted a total of $50 million to the school.
Texas Education
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Closed patios, empty parks: Fort Worth businesses feel the burn of this extreme heat

This record-breaking heat isn’t just making life miserable for Texans. It’s also bad for business. Weeks of sweltering, triple-digit temperatures have forced many people to stay home as much as possible, stick close to air conditioning or limit social outings until dark. At restaurants and bars across Fort Worth — a city where outdoor seating is part of the culture — expansive patios and rooftop terraces are mostly empty, even if they’re shaded.
FORT WORTH, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

This charming horse farm in Texas has a ‘state-of-the-art facility.’ Take a look around

A picturesque horse farm that rests on 160 acres in North Texas has landed on the real estate market in Argyle for $20 million. Centrally located in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, Fossil Gate Farms has nearly every amenity a ranch could possibly dream of, the listing on Chas S. Middleton and Son LLC says — including being so close to civilization without sacrificing privacy and the beauty of the Lone Star State’s countryside.
ARGYLE, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Sundance Square to host fundraiser for North Texas artist shot while jogging

A Sundance Square art gallery is hosting a fundraising event Saturday for a Dallas-based artist who was shot while jogging on July 15, according to a news release. Anthony Lechuga, whose exhibition “Fences” is on display at the Love Texas Art gallery in Fort Worth, was jogging in the 4900 block of Santa Fe Avenue around 6:30 p.m. July 15. He was shot twice and taken to a hospital, where he underwent two surgeries.
FORT WORTH, TX
