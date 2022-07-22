THESE 4 BEARS PLAYERS GOT DISRESPECTED IN THEIR MADDEN RATINGS
4 days ago
I know that Madden ratings are clearly not the best way to judge the talents of a player. However, you would still like for them to be as realistic as possible in order to have the video game as realistic as...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Bears veteran defensive lynchpins Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn both reported to training camp on Tuesday, but it remains unclear if they'll actually participate once practices begin Wednesday.Smith, who is entering the last year of his rookie contract, is not expected to practice until he gets a new long term deal. General manager Ryan Poles wouldn't get into any details about contract negotiations, but did say nothing has changed about how he feels about Smith as a player and what he can bring to this team."My feelings for Roquan don't change at all. And that won't change....
If it wasn't already made clear by the team's offseason actions, Mickey Loomis was asked directly on the eve of the Saints' first training camp practice. "There's so many variables that go into a season but yea, this isn't a rebuild. That's the best way to describe it," Loomis said. "Yea, we think we can win now."
