Pensacola, Fla. - (OBA) - Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officers had one main goal in mind for the July Fourth holiday weekend: to keep boaters safe. The Independence Day weekend is one of the busiest boating holidays of the year and FWC officers, with the partnership of many other law enforcement agencies, were on the lookout for impaired boaters throughout the “Boating and Fishing Capital of the World.”

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO