NOAA: Heat waves are more frequent, longer and hotter

By Ashley Shook
 4 days ago

(WWLP) – Heat waves are nothing new but climate change is making them more frequent, longer and more intense.

According to data from NOAA, in the 1960s there were an average of two multi-day extreme heat events per year in the United States. They lasted for an average of three days and pushed temperatures two degrees above average.

From 2010 to 2019 there were an average of six heat waves per year lasting an average of four days and pushing temperatures 2.5 degrees higher than average temperatures which have also increased since the 1960s.

All of those indicators have increased at a consistent rate in the decades between. Researchers attribute the growth to human-caused climate change.

