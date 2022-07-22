ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premios Juventud 2022: Best looks of the night

By Andrea Pérez
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xqg2A_0gp1PImP00

Last night, many of our favorite top latin entertainers walked the carpet of Premios Juventud 2022. It was a special night, as this was the first time in the history of the awards, that the show was held in Puerto Rico, at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum.

Stars were dressed to the nines in glittery gowns, mini-dresses and trendy vibrant colors. Here are our top picks for the best styles of the night; from the most elegant and fun to the most unique.

Scroll below and see the outfits these artists wore and see which ones are your favorite!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A7brI_0gp1PImP00

Ángela Aguilar

Ángela Aguila r looked like a beautiful princess in a glittery mini dress and an eye-catching rhinestone headband.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x9ayj_0gp1PImP00

Clarissa Molina

Clarissa Molina was one of the best dressed in a spectacular two-piece look from KRIADO .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QXl04_0gp1PImP00

Astrid Rivera y Jessi Valeri

Astrid Rivera and Jessi Valeri were presenters at Premios Juventud 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FDT8p_0gp1PImP00

Jessi Valeri

Jessi Valeri looked like a Barbie in a pink dress with revealing cut offs and bright platform heels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zcbv9_0gp1PImP00

Kiara Liz

The Puerto Rican pride, the beautiful Kiara Liz , wore a stunning dress with a large train and showy sleeves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=182VNy_0gp1PImP00

Borja Voces

Borja Voces , from the TV show, Primer Impacto , wore a cream-colored suit, ideal for summer, which he paired with white sneakers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OQ9MS_0gp1PImP00

Lele Pons and Guaynaa

Lele Pons and Guaynaa were among the most acclaimed celebrities at Premios Juventud. Lele looked stunning in a Marcos Carranza dress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hhqwu_0gp1PImP00

J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer

J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer arrived at the awards with coordinated outfits; they both wore impeccable white outfits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I66AP_0gp1PImP00

Lindsay Casinelli

Lindsay Casinelli jumped on the Barbiecore trend with a fab fuchsia dress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JUPMe_0gp1PImP00

Grupo Firme

Grupo Firme attended this year’s Premios Juventud, which took place in Puerto Rico.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Syooh_0gp1PImP00

Raúl de Molina and his wife

Raúl de Molina and his wife Mily walked the carpet of Premios Juventud together. The presenter of El Gordo y la Flaca decided to go casual and wore a comfortable outfit of shorts and a tie dye top, definitely giving a Puerto Rican vibe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28zeYE_0gp1PImP00

Migbelis Castellanos

Migbelis Castellanos wore a pink metallic dress that turned heads.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42eodY_0gp1PImP00

Chef Yisus

Chef Yisus , from Despierta América , wore an elegant champagne-colored suit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ucZye_0gp1PImP00

Albert Hype

Albert Hype , the producer of hits like Te felicito by Shakira, attended the Premios Juventud.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dU5Z9_0gp1PImP00

Juanpa Zurita

Juanpa Zurita attended the awards in a matching beige ensemble and white sneakers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JC8wf_0gp1PImP00

Majo Aguilar

Majo Aguilar walked the Premios Juventud carpet alongside her partner. For the occasion, the singer wore a green tulle dress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40BwgH_0gp1PImP00

Arana Lemus

Arana Lemus , the talent from UniMás , wore a colorful emerald green dress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H4o8j_0gp1PImP00

José Figueroa

The presenter José Figueroa walked the carpet with his entire family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mQWsS_0gp1PImP00

Momoland

From South Korea to Premios Juventud in Puerto Rico! The Momoland girls caused a stir as they arrived at the awards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i9V6L_0gp1PImP00

T1419

The boy band T1419 , made up of South Korean-Japanese boys, got their Puerto Rican fans excited when they walked the awards red carpet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XGYzQ_0gp1PImP00

Villano Antillano

Puerto Rican rapper Villano Antillano looked amazing on the carpet at Premios Juventud.

HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

