Premios Juventud 2022: Best looks of the night

Last night, many of our favorite top latin entertainers walked the carpet of Premios Juventud 2022. It was a special night, as this was the first time in the history of the awards, that the show was held in Puerto Rico, at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum.

Stars were dressed to the nines in glittery gowns, mini-dresses and trendy vibrant colors. Here are our top picks for the best styles of the night; from the most elegant and fun to the most unique.

Scroll below and see the outfits these artists wore and see which ones are your favorite!

Ángela Aguilar Ángela Aguila r looked like a beautiful princess in a glittery mini dress and an eye-catching rhinestone headband.

Clarissa Molina Clarissa Molina was one of the best dressed in a spectacular two-piece look from KRIADO .

Astrid Rivera y Jessi Valeri Astrid Rivera and Jessi Valeri were presenters at Premios Juventud 2022.

Jessi Valeri Jessi Valeri looked like a Barbie in a pink dress with revealing cut offs and bright platform heels.

Kiara Liz The Puerto Rican pride, the beautiful Kiara Liz , wore a stunning dress with a large train and showy sleeves.

Borja Voces Borja Voces , from the TV show, Primer Impacto , wore a cream-colored suit, ideal for summer, which he paired with white sneakers.

Lele Pons and Guaynaa Lele Pons and Guaynaa were among the most acclaimed celebrities at Premios Juventud. Lele looked stunning in a Marcos Carranza dress.

J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer arrived at the awards with coordinated outfits; they both wore impeccable white outfits.

Lindsay Casinelli Lindsay Casinelli jumped on the Barbiecore trend with a fab fuchsia dress.

Grupo Firme Grupo Firme attended this year’s Premios Juventud, which took place in Puerto Rico.

Raúl de Molina and his wife Raúl de Molina and his wife Mily walked the carpet of Premios Juventud together. The presenter of El Gordo y la Flaca decided to go casual and wore a comfortable outfit of shorts and a tie dye top, definitely giving a Puerto Rican vibe.

Migbelis Castellanos Migbelis Castellanos wore a pink metallic dress that turned heads.

Chef Yisus Chef Yisus , from Despierta América , wore an elegant champagne-colored suit.

Albert Hype Albert Hype , the producer of hits like Te felicito by Shakira, attended the Premios Juventud.

Juanpa Zurita Juanpa Zurita attended the awards in a matching beige ensemble and white sneakers.

Majo Aguilar Majo Aguilar walked the Premios Juventud carpet alongside her partner. For the occasion, the singer wore a green tulle dress.

Arana Lemus Arana Lemus , the talent from UniMás , wore a colorful emerald green dress.

José Figueroa The presenter José Figueroa walked the carpet with his entire family.

Momoland From South Korea to Premios Juventud in Puerto Rico! The Momoland girls caused a stir as they arrived at the awards.

T1419 The boy band T1419 , made up of South Korean-Japanese boys, got their Puerto Rican fans excited when they walked the awards red carpet.