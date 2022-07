Detroit — In the immediate aftermath of his first PGA Tour win, Ryan Brehm wasn't planning on splurging. He was planning on putting that $660,000 check in the bank. Update: Brehm and wife Chelsey splurged. They boat a new boat, a 22-footer to take out on Lake Michigan, near the couple's Traverse City home. Better yet: Brehm and his wife get to actually use the boat these days. There's a bit more rest and relaxation for the longtime professional-golf grinder.

