Error leads to high water bills for Jackson customers

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – City of Jackson officials provided an update on soaring water bill issues that are frustrating many Jackson neighbors.

Over 1,400 neighbors received water bills for the month of July that were hundreds, or even thousands of dollars, over their usual bill.

Water and Sewer Business Administration Project Manager Mike Secor attributed the unusual bills to an analyst mistake made in June.

“One of our vendors was running their monthly reports. An analyst was looking at the settings for the report and changed from cubic feet to gallons when they ran the report, thinking it would affect the report only. What they didn’t realize at the time is that it didn’t only affect the way the report wad printed and generated, it affected how the bills were being generated on the backside in the system,” said Secor.

Neighbors who pay their water bill through auto-pay will receive a credit on their next bill while the city works to get money back to those affected.

