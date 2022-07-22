ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Master P Opens Up About Daughter Tytyana Miller's Death and Her Battle With Addiction

By Mekishana Pierre‍
ETOnline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaster P is turning his family's heartbreaking loss into a mission. On Friday, the 52-year-old rapper sat down with Gayle King for CBS Morning to open up about his daughter, Tytyana Miller's, death by drug overdose and share how he is working to spread awareness on mental illness and substance...

www.etonline.com

Comments / 74

Evelyn Johnson
3d ago

I understand this pain all to well its a club no body want to belong to l lost my oldest daughter to a pcp over dose and she was bipolar 💔 I couldn't save her 💔 😢 her mental health was not good and when they're grown it is hard to get help for them

Reply(1)
24
Roderick Powell
3d ago

The Man turned his life around and is a successful millionaire, Business Man, and he gave his children the world. may his Daughter rest in peace.

Reply
21
Debra Clemon
4d ago

sending prayers it seems like the hardest part to addiction is trying not to relapse especially in these times of depression is at a high from islation dealing with this at a young age is rough , try to keep your mind on the good times that you spent with her 🌹✌️👏💕✨⭐🌷

Reply
27
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Posts Family Pictures Following Her Husband's Sentencing

Nicki Minaj has never cared what people thought of her. Whether she's being scolded for her musical ability or her choice of clothing, the 39-year-old has managed to remain unbothered by what critics have to say-- even regarding the sensitive topic around her husband. It's no secret that Nicki's husband,...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Lori Harvey Says Parents Steve Harvey and Marjorie Elaine Harvey Need to Write Her a ‘Playbook Manual’ on Dating After Michael B. Jordan Split

Taking advice from the experts! Lori Harvey opened up about her search for love — and how parents Steve Harvey and Marjorie Elaine Harvey have inspired her dating approach. "They're definitely my couple goals. I literally was just talking to my mom on the phone earlier and she was telling me what she got my […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romeo Miller
Person
Master P
Person
Gayle King
HollywoodLife

Steve Burton Files For Divorce From Pregnant Wife Sheree After 23 Years Of Marriage

General Hospital star Steve Burton and Sheree Burton will now divorce, following a monthslong separation. According to TMZ, Steve, 52, officially filed papers to end the union of 23 years, citing “irreconcilable differences” and listing March 1 as their official date of separation. The couple have had a tumultuous year. Fitness professional Sheree, 45, announced that she was pregnant with her fourth child — which Steve says isn’t his — in May, touching off their separation. And back in November, Steve was fired from the iconic ABC soap opera after failing to comply with vaccine mandates.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
hotnewhiphop.com

Blueface Explains Why He's Ended Romance With Chrisean Rock, She Responds

Once again, Blueface's love life is commanding attention as the rapper and his girlfriend-non-girlfriend Chrisean Rock go at it on social media. These two have been in a situationship for some time and their ups and downs have been played out for an internet audience. Rock has even been arrested on allegations that she stole Blueface's car and planned to drive it cross country, and while the "Thotiana" hitmaker said he was finished with his protegé, the two rekindled their romance.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kylie Jenner Shared The Most Adorable Photo Of Her Son On Instagram—See Him Cuddle With Travis Scott In New Photo

After breaking the internet back in February when they announced the arrival of their second child, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott always warm our hearts when they share glimpses of their (fairly private) family on IG! Jenner just posted the sweetest photo of her family to honor Scott on Father’s Day, and her 355 million followers are still not over it.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robert Miller#Itali
NME

Ray J defends tattoo he got of sister Brandy, says she was “a little uneasy about it”

Ray J has defended a tattoo he recently got on his leg of his older sister, R&B legend Brandy. The new tattoo was inked on the singer, actor and reality star’s leg earlier this month by tattoo artist Alexey Mashkov, more commonly known as Mashkow. The tattoo is of Brandy’s face, but heavily incorporates Mashkov’s signature style – she has glowing pink eyes, and graffiti-like tattoos that say “Best friends 4 ever” and “From Ray with love”.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Nurse defends herself after trolls call her scrubs 'inappropriate'

A nurse has gone viral after she defended herself against trolls for calling her scrubs "inappropriate" because the clothing hugs her figure. Erika Diaz (@_erikamdiaz) posted a video standing in front of the camera as she sported her scrubs which accentuate her figure and while posing for the clip she quoted the typical reaction she receives when wearing her scrubs.
ENTERTAINMENT
hotnewhiphop.com

Taye Diggs Questioned About His Relationship Status With Apryl Jones

They've been touted by their fans as the new "couple goals," but Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones have yet to officially state that they are in a relationship. Jones has famously been tied to Omarion, the father of her children who she also starred alongside in Love & Hip Hop Hollywood. In more recent years, she was known to date Omarion's former B2K groupmate Fizz, and that played out on later seasons of the VH1 series.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

Lauren London Reveals What Diddy Told Her At Nipsey Hussle's Funeral

Nipsey Hussle’s funeral at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on April 12, 2019 was an emotional service where family and friends celebrated the life of the late rapper. One person who amazed viewers and guests with how well she handled the funeral was Nip’s longtime partner Lauren...
LOS ANGELES, CA
urbanbellemag.com

Martell Holt’s Former Mistress Slams Him After He Says He Regrets The Affair

Martell Holt’s affair has been a very controversial topic amongst LAMH fans. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt has been in the headlines a lot as of late. He told fans of the show that he’s currently in a much better place with Melody Holt. In fact, co-parenting has improved a lot. They are even filming scenes together, again. And Martell said that he wanted to be careful when it comes to his actions and the things he says in interviews. He doesn’t want to cause regression in their co-parenting relationship. Regardless, fans were still shocked when they learned that Melody and Martell recently vacationed together with their children. When this got back to Martell’s ex-mistress Arione Curry, she told her followers that she would have let her son go on the trip if the LAMH cameras weren’t there.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Casey Anthony: Life Since Daughter Caylee's Death Revealed

Casey Anthony is a name that will always spark controversy and attention in the media, all due to the outcome of her infamous murder case. Anthony has held tight to the idea that the story in court is her story, but others involved in the trial expressed regret for conclusions in her trial. Anthony maintains innocence and seems intent to tell her story at some point, but only in her terms. Before the release of a documentary giving her point of view on the terrible case, shes reportedly making an appearance on reality TV this summer. Despite the years that have passed, Anthony still finds paths into headlines due to personal issues and disputed attempts to tell her story. The 36-year-old has spent time trying to line up new ventures, new loves and much more in the ten years since the death of her daughter, Caylee. But with recent events added to the story, she may have a very hard time for that.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kanye Just Revealed He Wanted to Be Declared ‘Legally Dead’ After His Messy Divorce From Kim

Click here to read the full article. And…he’s gone? Kanye West’s BET Awards appearance was one for the history books. The DONDA rapper took to the 2022 BET Awards stage to present his friend Diddy with the Lifetime Achievement Award, and also took the time to clarify his place in society today. Ye made a surprise appearance during the show and revealed that he wanted to stay away from the spotlight after his divorce from Kim on June 26, 2022. “You know I took a little hiatus,” he said. “I said, ‘I want to just, like, declare myself legally dead for...
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy